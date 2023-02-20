Air Raid Siren During Joe Biden's 'Surprise' Kyiv Visit Was Staged? Speculations After No Missile or Air Strike Reported in Ukraine During Visit (VIDEO)

A video showing U.S. President Joe Biden walking calmly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amidst the sound of air-raid siren in Kyiv has surfaced on social media. Biden made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital in wake of the upcoming anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country.

Duo Was Coming Out of the Church

CNN reported that Biden and Zelensky were coming out of a church when the air-raid sirens went off. The video shows the Presidents walking calmly down the street. However, no missiles or air strikes were reported following the alert.

According to the outlet, Zelensky dubbed Biden's visit as an "extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians."

In a statement Biden, who stopped in Kyiv on his way to Poland, said, "As the world prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."

"When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong," Biden said adding that he would also be announcing another load of "critical equipment" to Ukraine, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars.

Social Media Reacts to Air Raid Siren

The video evoked a mixed response from the social media users. While many applauded Biden for being so calm despite the panic being caused by the air-raid siren, many questioned if it was staged.

"The air raid siren is staged. The whole thing is staged to show Biden as some brave leader after his disastrous balloon screw up," tweeted a user.

"In a perfectly staged theater, Zalensky and one of Budens doubles walk in Kiev as air raid attack sirens fo on. Nobody seems to be bothered or scared. What a HERO-that is our Joe Biden," wrote another user.

"The Ukrainian State Circus: Air raid sirens sounded for the benefit of assembled Western media as #Biden tours," expressed a user.

"So difficult for you all but if the Russians do something to trigger air raid sirens, then it may backfire on them. Experiencing it first hand may make Biden further strengthen his resolve to provide the extra support you want. Take care," read a tweet.