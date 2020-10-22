Melania Trump was slammed as racist after leaked recordings showed that she was surprised at Beyoncé featuring on the cover of Vogue magazine in its September 2018 issue. The First lady also pointed out that the singer hired a black photographer for her cover shoot.

Melania, whose last outing on the Vogue's cover was when she married the US President Donald Trump in 2005, hasn't been featured on the magazine cover since her arrival at The White House. Michelle Obama appeared on the magazine's cover thrice during her tenure as the First Lady of the United States. Earlier, Hillary Clinton was featured on the magazine's cover when her husband, Bill Clinton, was in office.

Melania Surprised at Vogue Handing Complete Control to Beyoncé

The latest set of recordings were leaked by Melania's former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff to NBC. The leaked conversation is part of the six telephonic conversations with Melania recorded by Wolkoff during February and July 2018.

Expressing surprise at the selection of Beyoncé, Melania, while referring to Vogue editor Anna Wintour, is heard saying, "'Anna [Wintour] gave the September issue of Vogue cover - complete, complete, complete everything - to Beyoncé."

"So she will hire black photographer and it's the first black photographer ever doing cover of Vogue," Melania is heard telling Wolkoff, adding, "Well that's what I read."

Not done with her rant, Melania had stated that she would never be selected to appear on the cover of the magazine's coveted September issue, said, "They would never do it. I don't give a f*** about Vogue."

Deemed to be a historic issue, photographer Tyler Mitchell shot the September 2018 cover. Commenting on her pick of a black photographer, Beyonce had said t that she saw the issue as an opportunity to provide other black artists with big opportunities, reported Daily Mail.

Netizens Call Melania Trump a Racist

Slamming Wolkoff and terming the leaked recordings as complete nonsense, Melania's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham was quoted by the outlet: "'Her narcissism knows no bounds, this woman is a fraud. These audio tapes are hand-picked about nonsense and presented with no context. Shame on her for this continued attempt at character assassination and shame on NBC for covering this gossip."

Meanwhile netizens were left aghast over Melania's displeasure over Beyoncé's Vogue cover. "Are you surprised that she's Black and beautiful or that they didn't choose you?" questioned a user.

"There is no longer a place in America for a raciest political party like the Republicans. America is greater than that!" tweeted a user while sharing the news clipping. "Melania Trump had a problem with #Beyoncé getting a Vogue cover. #MelaniaTapes show her racist and lazy First Lady ways. #Vote Melania out. #VoteTrumpOut #VoteEarly," added other.