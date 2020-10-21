A viral claim saying that thousands of photographs found in Hunter Biden's laptop shows him torturing and raping minors is found to be fake. It is not the first time that the Biden family has been falsely accused of being involved in child trafficking.

In an expose, New York Post had claimed that Biden met with a top executive of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma in 2015, at the behest of his son Hunter Biden. The report was made on the basis of an email recovered from the damaged laptop of Hunter. Former Mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, who had leaked the email to the outlet, had said that the laptop also contained a lot of graphic content.

What Started the Fake Claim?

Ever since the expose, speculation has been rife about the possible content found in Hunter's laptop. A social media claim went viral which said, "Hunter Biden had 25,000 pics of him torturing and raping children under age 10 in China on his laptop!"

According to Fact Check Org, a video posted by InfoWars' conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on October 17 carried the headline, 'Confirmed: Trump Has Footage Of Hunter Biden Raping And Torturing Little Girls — Set To Release." It based its report on Giuliani claiming that he has pictures of Hunter Biden "that I can't describe, some of which are illegal." The video has received more than 2.2 million views, reported the outlet.

Earlier, in a tweet ,Chanel Rion, the chief White House correspondent for One America News Network, wrote: "Drugs, underage obsessions, power deals. Druggie Hunter makes Anthony Weiner's down under selfie addiction look normal," she tweeted.

The tweet was picked up by 4chan where several users speculated that FBI was investigating Hunter Biden. A user posing at Rion stated that the hard drive contained child pornography, reported PolitiFact. However, Rion denied posting the message in chat. "For the record: I do not post on chat forums. I understand there are hoaxers posing as me," she tweeted.

Hoax Claim Sends Social Media Into a Tizzy

Despite the claim of finding 25,000 pictures of Hunter torturing and raping minors to be a hoax, it did not deter the social media users from commenting on the same.

"The media in America today is truly evil. Hunter Biden laptop is reportedly full of child porn and even videos of Hunter with underage girls. The media won't even ask a question to Joe about it," wrote a user.

"How does the Hunter Pedo Video release work? It's not like Rudy can just upload child porn starring Hunter Biden. I think they will be shown to law enforcement only, probably Bill Barr will have to watch them," wrote another.

"Hunter Biden laptop has child porn videos, pictures of Hunter raping, torturing Chinese children - what a sick F***ING son of sniffing Joe Biden - apple does not fall far from the Biden family tree," exclaimed another.