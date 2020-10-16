A video of an Asian woman telling an African American man to get off the elevator she's in and refusing to shut the elevator door is being widely circulated on social media.

The clip was originally posted on Snapchat by London-based promoter Badguy Toba, who started recording with his cell phone after the woman held the elevator's "open door" button and asked him to leave the lift cabin in his apartment building.

'You're Going to be Famous'

"It says there two people," Toba says as he zooms in on a sign that reads only two people are allowed inside the elevator in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.



"You're going to be famous today," he says to the woman while she continues to hold the elevator's doors open.

"This is kidnapping, holding somebody without their f*cking will," Toba tells her before adding that he has somewhere to be. "Let the lift go!"

'You Have to Go Out'

At one point, when he asks her to "explain" why she's holding the door open, she responds by saying, "you have to go out."

"She doesn't want to lift to go because I'm in the lift," he says into the camera. "That's not true," the woman responds before calling him "rude" and falsely claiming that he told her she has "corona."

"I said it? Now you want to put lies," Toba snaps back. "You think if you had corona I would be in the lift with you. Continue lying."

The woman then presses the alarm button on the lift panel and the blaring siren goes off. "You held me ransom, unwillingly you held me in this f*cking lift," Toba can be heard saying to the woman, who leaves moments later when another woman enters the cabin.

The video ends with Toba and the Asian woman arguing with each other as the lift's door closes between them. Watch the full clip below:



The video has sparked outrage on social media with many calling out the woman over her racist behavior and praising Toba for being patient."

"The asian woman is racist," wrote one user. "They spent longer in the lift and exchanged more saliva airdrops than if she had just let the lift go in the first place.

"The guy handled it with a lot of patience," commented another. "This is what black people have to deal with on a daily basis!"