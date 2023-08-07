Rachel Morin: Body Found in Search of Maryland Woman After She Vanished on Hiking Trail

Police have found a body during the search for Rachel Morin, who had disappeared while hiking along a trail in Maryland. According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, Rachel Morin, 37, was last seen on Saturday around 6 pm when she left her home to go for a walk on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air.

She has since been missing. However, it seems the search is over after police shortly after 1 pm on Sunday, announced that they found the body of a female on the same trail. However, the identity of the deceased and the cause of death are currently under investigation.

Sad End

After Rachel Morin's unexpected disappearance, her family made a heartfelt plea to the public, urging anyone with information that could assist in locating her to come forward. Morin was last seen heading toward the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel-Air, Maryland. On, Sunday, her vehicle was located near the trail's entrance.

Following the discovery of Rachel Morin's vehicle near the trail entrance on Williams Street on Sunday morning, law enforcement conducted a thorough search of the area. At 1:07 p.m., they found the lifeless body of a woman.

In an update to their statement on her disappearance, Harford County Sheriff's Office said: 'At approximately 1:07 pm, a female was located deceased off of the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air.

"The identity of the victim, as well as the cause, and manner of death are still under investigation," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Police gave a description of Morin as being five feet, two inches tall, 107 pounds with blond hair, and blue eyes.

Mysterious and Unexpected Death

Morin was last seen wearing a blue or black tank top, a black sports bra, black spandex shorts, and grey sneakers before her disappearance.

Yes, Rachel Morin's car was found parked at the Williams Street entrance to the trail during the search for her.

Detectives have appealed to anyone who was present at the Ma and Pa Trail on both Saturday and Sunday to immediately contact 911 if they noticed anything unusual or suspicious at the location.

The trail is located near the center of Bel Air, approximately 46 miles northeast of Baltimore.

Since the police posted an update on social media confirming the discovery of a body in the search for Morin, tributes have been pouring in to honor her memory.

"This breaks my heart and rocks the local running/walking community," wrote one person.

Another person wrote: "This is so sad and scary!! Prayers to her family & friends especially her children during this difficult time."