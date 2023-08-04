Harrowing Video Captures Moment Giant Crocodile Kills Costa Rican Footballer and Carries His Body in Its Jaws as Onlookers Watch in Shock [GRAPHIC]

A Costa Rican footballer met a tragic end when he was fatally attacked by a crocodile while attempting to cool off in a river. Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz, known by the nickname 'Chucho', was killed on July 29 after he was mercilessly attacked by a crocodile while trying to cool off in a river in RÃ­o CaÃ±as, Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica.

A harrowing video has emerged that shows Ortiz, a father-of-two, fighting for his life as he was carried away by the crocodile in its jaws to the riverbank. Another video clip depicts the crocodile being shot and killed in the water, followed by locals carrying the victim's body to the riverbank.

Horrifying Death

The spine-chilling incident has left the locals shocked. The victim was a footballer associated with Deportivo Rio CaÃ±as, and he is survived by his two young children, aged three and eight years old.

The grief-stricken family has made a public appeal for assistance in covering the footballer's funeral expenses. In addition, the team manager, Luis Carlos Montes, is coordinating a collection to support the cause.

His team said in a social media post: "We will remember you in the many facets of your sporting life as a coach, football player and also as a family father. You will always live in our hearts Chucho, fly high friend."

Costa Rica's Ministry of Environment and Energy strictly prohibits the hunting or killing of protected animals, including crocodiles.

As of now, it is not clear whether the department is investigating the decision made by the locals to kill the crocodile in order to retrieve the victim's body. Further information regarding any potential inquiry has not been disclosed yet.

Deadly Attack

Local police said in a statement: "It should be clarified that all efforts were made to rescue the body of the deceased person without causing damage to the reptile, which was not possible."

Last year a similar incident happened in Mexico's northeastern state of Tamaulipas when a video clip emerged that showed a giant 18-foot-long crocodile carrying a man's lifeless body in its jaws through a lagoon in Mexico.

The man reportedly ignored warnings not to go swimming in that area due to the presence of crocodiles in a dangerous lagoon in Mexico's northeastern state of Tamaulipas.

The man ignored the warnings and went swimming when he was attacked and killed by a ferocious crocodile. The video which went viral on social media showed several frightened bystanders filming the crocodile carrying the naked body of the man on the typically calm waters of Laguna del Carpintero in Tampico, Tamaulipas.