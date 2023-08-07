Krystal Cascetta: Cops and Ambulances Were Called to the Home of Top NYC Oncologist Twice Before She Killed Baby, Self While Her Parents Were in Her House

A mother, who reportedly shot dead her infant daughter and then killed herself, had police and ambulances called to her lavish $1 million home at least twice before the tragic incident, her neighbors revealed. This came as it surfaced that Dr. Krystal Cascetta, a top NYC oncologist's parents were in the house at the time of the horrific murder-suicide.

Cascetta's husband, Timothy Talty, 37, was away at that time. Cascetta, 40, entered the baby's room at approximately 7 am on Saturday in Somers, Westchester County, New York, and allegedly shot the child before taking her own life. However, there had been previous occasions at the 'very private' family's home that necessitated police and ambulance attention before the recent tragic event.

New Revelations

Prior to that tragedy, ambulances and police were called at least twice to her home. "They had ambulances and police come to their house two, maybe three times this summer. At least twice," said neighbor Bob Stuart, 71, who lives near the 40-year-old cancer doctor's million-dollar home in Somers, Westchester County.

"I saw the police and ambulances arrive."

It is unclear why police and an ambulance were frequently called to the stately property. The development came as horrifying new information about the event emerged.

According to information provided by the police to The Journal News, Cascetta's parents were present in the home when she entered her baby's room at around 7 am on Saturday. Tragically, she allegedly shot the child before turning the gun on herself, resulting in the deaths of all three individuals.

According to State Trooper Steven Nevel, someone from inside the home made a 911 call. Initially, they heard the first gunshot but thought it was just something falling.

When they heard the second gunshot, they rushed to the room to check on the situation but found the door locked. The person then broke down the door and found the doctor and her baby dead.

"We know, 100%, without a doubt, that it was a murder-suicide," the officer said.

Cascetta's husband, Tim Talty, 37, was away at that time. The couple's only child, born around March, tragically lost their life.

Neighbors described Cascetta, a top Mount Sinai Hospital doctor, and Talty, who owns an energy-bar business, as very kind but exceptionally private.

In fact, the neighbors were unaware that Cascetta had been pregnant.

"Very private people, kept to themselves," said Stuart's wife, Betsy, also 71.

"They came over and introduced themselves when they moved in about two years ago, and then we never heard from them again," she said. "We didn't even know she was pregnant."

Neighbors in Disbelief

Another neighbor, Brad Stuart, 47, who lives closest to the location of the tragic incident, reported being awakened by commotion at the property on Saturday morning.

"Our dog Bruno just started going bananas at 6:45. I woke up to the dog freaking out, and I figured he really had to go out, so I took him out for a walk, and that's when the police and the EMS and everybody rolled up," Stuart said.

"They're very nice people, very pleasant, and they moved in about two years ago, and I've seen them maybe twice since then," he said of Dr. Cascetta and her husband.

"It's horrible. How can he go on, losing your whole family all at once? How could she do that? It's unbelievable," Stuart added.

However, Stuart told the outlet that police had been to Cascetta's home earlier also. "They had ambulances and police come to their house two, maybe three times this summer. At least twice," he said.

"I saw the police and ambulances arrive."

Dr. Cascetta was a New York City-based board-certified Hematologist and Medical Oncologist, with a focus on breast cancer. She earned her medical degree from Albany Medical College, where she was recognized for her exceptional humanistic clinical care, leadership, compassion, and commitment to service, becoming a member of the Gold Humanism Honor Society.

Talty owns his own energy bar company, named the Talty Bar. He shared on the internet that his wife used her medical and scientific expertise to provide valuable advice in crafting the finest product.

The pair married in 2019 in a lovely ceremony in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Cascetta wore a magnificent white fishtail dress for the occasion. It's unclear if the couple has any other kids.

On social media, Dr. Cascetta posted pictures of their time together in Austin, Texas, when they began dating.

At the time, he said: "My Wife! It took us a year to plan and a lifetime to gather all of the wonderful people to make our wedding so special!"

Additionally, Cascetta was known for her passion for running and fitness.

The bio further highlights that the calling to become a doctor was deeply ingrained in Cascetta from an early age, as she would frequently be seen wrapping her dolls in gauze.

When she was in the 8th grade, her mother's best friend's death from breast cancer had a deep impact on her and served as a pivotal moment that motivated her to pursue a career in medicine.

Cascetta became an enthusiastic researcher in breast cancer clinical trials.

During her time as a resident in internal medicine at the Hofstra North Shore LIJ School of Medicine at North Shore University Hospital, she was recognized for her outstanding performance and dedication, receiving the prestigious Intern of the Year award.

Cascetta assumed the role of Chief Fellow at Mount Sinai Hospital after completing her fellowship program in Hematology and Medical Oncology.

Her professional affiliations include being a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Society of Hematology.