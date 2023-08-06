Who Was Krystal Cascetta? Top NYC Cancer Doctor Shoots Dead Her Baby Before Turning the Gun on Herself in Suspected Murder-Suicide

A prominent oncologist killed herself and her baby in her luxurious Westchester home on in what authorities believe was a "murder-suicide." Dr. Krystal Cascetta, 40, a Hematology-Oncology specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday morning. It appears that she also shot her child, as reported by ABC 7.

The tragic incident occurred in the baby's bedroom at approximately 7 am on a Saturday in Somers, Westchester County. Police have verified that the scene suggests a 'murder/suicide' scenario. Authorities have not yet disclosed the age and gender of the baby involved in the tragedy. However, data shared online indicates that Cascetta was expecting a baby due in March of this year.

Tragic Way to End Life

The heartbreaking incident happened at Cascetta's home in Somers, where she lived with her husband, 37-year-old Tim Talty. The house is valued at $1 million, as reported by the Daily Mail.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 7:00 a.m., Krystal Cascetta entered her child's room and shot her baby and then turned the gun on herself," state police said in a statement.

"The scene is consistent with a murder/suicide."

A devastated Talty told the outlet: "Can you give us some time?"

The pair married in 2019 in a lovely ceremony in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Cascetta wore a magnificent white fishtail dress for the occasion. It's unclear if the couple has any other kids.

On social media, Dr. Cascetta posted pictures of their time together in Austin, Texas, when they began dating.

At the time, he said: "My Wife! It took us a year to plan and a lifetime to gather all of the wonderful people to make our wedding so special!"

Talty owns his own energy bar company, named the Talty Bar. He shared on the internet that his wife used her medical and scientific expertise to provide valuable advice in crafting the finest product.

End of a Happy Marriage

Dr. Cascetta was a New York City-based board-certified Hematologist and Medical Oncologist, with a focus on breast cancer. She earned her medical degree from Albany Medical College, where she was recognized for her exceptional humanistic clinical care, leadership, compassion, and commitment to service, becoming a member of the Gold Humanism Honor Society.

Additionally, she was known for her passion for running and fitness.

The bio further highlights that the calling to become a doctor was deeply ingrained in Cascetta from an early age, as she would frequently be seen wrapping her dolls in gauze.

When she was in the 8th grade, her mother's best friend's death from breast cancer had a deep impact on her and served as a pivotal moment that motivated her to pursue a career in medicine.

Cascetta became an enthusiastic researcher in breast cancer clinical trials.

During her time as a resident in internal medicine at the Hofstra North Shore LIJ School of Medicine at North Shore University Hospital, she was recognized for her outstanding performance and dedication, receiving the prestigious Intern of the Year award.

Cascetta assumed the role of Chief Fellow at Mount Sinai Hospital after completing her fellowship program in Hematology and Medical Oncology.

Her professional affiliations include being a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Society of Hematology.