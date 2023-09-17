Quinn Gallagher: Lauren Boebert's New Boyfriend Who Was Caught Groping Her in Theatre Owns a Gay-Friendly Bar that Hosts Drag Shows

Republican firebrand Lauren Boebert's new beau, who was caught on camera fondling her breasts at a Beetlejuice musical, owns a gay-friendly nightclub that often hosts drag shows. In January, the Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen, co-owned by Quinn Gallagher, hosted "Winter Wonderland Burlesque & Drag Show," an invitation for the event reveals.

Boebert has openly expressed her disapproval of drag, citing conflicts with her Christian beliefs and sharing statements like "Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars." However, she seems happy to engage in publicly affectionate interactions with Quinn Gallagher, a presumed Democrat profiting from drag performances at his bar.

Opposite of What She Says

In January 2020, during Aspen Gay Ski Week, Hooch hosted an event described as "an evening of cocktails, appetizers, and laughter," as per a Facebook post from that period.

She has also criticized the use of drag queens for military recruiting.

"Do our military leaders understand that China and Russia see this stuff and prepare accordingly? We need a non-woke military. Better yet, an anti-woke military," she said in May.

"I'm a Christian. So they may try to drive me to my knees, but that's where I'm the strongest," she offered in another declaration of piety from July 2020.

Numerous online commentators ridiculed the contrast between Boebert's public stances and her private actions.

"And definitely don't take [kids] to see Beetlejuice (especially when you are in the audience)," Democratic National Committee boss Jaime Harrison said.

Star Trek actor George Takei added, "Rep. Lauren Boebert, who urged parents to take their kids to CHURCH not DRAG SHOWS, was caught in a public performance of Beetlejuice, a children's show, groping and getting groped by her date. I've had it with their hypocritical moralizing. They have no standing to judge or constrain ANYONE else's private lifel."

Making an U-Turn

Gallagher, identified as a Democrat, was caught on camera getting frisky with Boebert on Sunday. The footage showed Gallagher apparently groping her breast while she seemed to caress his crotch, while they were attending a performance of "Beetlejuice" at the Buell Theater in Colorado.

The two have reportedly been secretly having an affair for several months.

Video footage also showed Boebert energetically waving her hands, singing loudly, using flash photography, and vaping. She later became aggressive toward staff members who escorted her out of the theater.

Initially, the congresswoman denied these allegations, claiming that the vape smoke was a result of a fog machine.

She also released a sarcastic statement downplaying the reported anger. However, in a surprising reversal late Friday night, she blamed her behavior on the challenges of her "public and difficult divorce."

"The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I'm truly sorry" she wrote in a statement.

"There's no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made a challenging personal time for me and my entire family."

Boebert's divorce from Jason, her husband of 18 years and the father of her four children is currently in progress following their unexpected separation in May.

During the split, Boebert maintained that she had remained faithful throughout her marriage.

Boebert and Gallagher, both divorced parents—Boebert with four children and Gallagher with a 16-year-old son—have been secretly dating for several months.