Lauren Boebert, Her Date Seen Groping Each Other Before Being Kicked Out of 'Beetlejuice' Show in New Video Footage

Newly released security camera footage appears to show Rep. Lauren Boebert, the far-right Republican congresswoman known for her strong stance against drag queens and transgender people for "sexualizing" children, engaging in inappropriate behavior before she was kicked out of a family-friendly musical.

Boebert and her companion were asked to leave the show due to their disruptive actions during a performance of the musical Beetlejuice, where the suggested age for viewers is 10 and over.

Video Shows Boebert Placing Her Hand on Date's Crotch While He Grabbed Her Breasts

In the video, Boebert's companion, identified by multiple news sources as 46-year-old Quinn Gallagher (a Democrat who owns a bar at which drag shows have occurred), is seen grabbing Boebert's breasts during the show. Boebert, in response, appears to place her hand near his crotch.

Boebert and her companion were confronted by theater officials at their seats inside the Buell Theater on Sunday and after a brief conversation, they were escorted out of the theater.

The security camera footage also captures Boebert taking flash photographs, dancing, and using a vape pen inside the theater. Subsequently, she left the venue after theater staff threatened to call police.

Initially, Boebert jokingly attributed the incident to "laughing and singing too loudly" and denied vaping, suggesting that the smoke came from the theater's fog machine. However, a separate video contradicted this claim, showing Boebert using her vape pen and blowing smoke toward the audience.

An incident report stated that Boebert protested her removal, asking, "Do you know who I am?" and referring to her supposed board membership and intentions to contact the mayor.

Boebert Issues Apology, Blames Divorce and Excitement for 'Beetlejuice' for Unruly Behavior

Boebert issued an apology late on Friday, expressing regret for the vaping incident, which she claimed to have no recollection of, and attributing her disruptive behavior to her ongoing divorce proceedings, The Colorado Sun reports.

"The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I'm truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community," she stated. "While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that."

She added, "There's no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I've tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That's unacceptable, and I'm sorry."