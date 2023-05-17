Lauren Boebert Files for Divorce from Husband of 18 Years as She Declares She Has 'Always Been Faithful'

US Rep. Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, has filed for a divorce from her husband of 18 years, the congresswoman announced on Tuesday in a bizarre statement mentioning that she has "always been faithful." Boebert, 36, and her husband, Jayson Boebert, were married in 2005 and share four children together.

The Republican representing Colorado Congressional District 3 filed the petition for divorce last month. The divorce, according to Boebert, who was first elected in 2020, was "truly about irreconcilable differences." Boebert defeated Democrat Adam Frisch for the US House seat by 546 votes in November. He has announced he will run in the 2024 election.

End of a Long Relationship

Bobert announced her divorce in a statement on Monday, without giving much details. "It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process," the statement reads.

Boebert also stated that out of respect for her children, she has no further plans to talk about the situation. She shares four sons with Jayson, who "has worked his entire adult life in oil and gas fields," according to her website.

"I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult. This is truly about irreconcilable differences," the firebrand conservative continued.

According to court records, a divorce hearing has been set on May 31 in Mesa County.

The congresswoman's husband admitted to being "torn" by the divorce to The Daily Mail.

"I am torn by this a very sad thing. A horrible moment in my life," Jayson told the outlet via text on Tuesday.

"I love her too much to say anything bad about her. She is the mother of my children and my partner for the last 20 years. Please just let me have some peace."

She has also asked for a temporary ruling granting the couple's children Tyler, 18, Brody, 15, Kaydon, 13, and Roman, 10, primary custody as well as child and spousal support.

According to the records the congresswoman attempted to serve her husband with divorce papers on April 25 at his Silt, Colorado, home, but Jayson refused to accept them, even letting his dogs loose on the process server.

Strong Allegations

Jayson was reportedly drinking and polishing a gun when the process server arrived to try to serve. He allegedly got "extremely angry." When he found the reason for the process server's visit that day.

Process Server Mike Estep stated, "Jayson opened the door and I said 'Are you Jayson Boebert,' to which he said, 'That's Me' I told him, 'I have a Summons for Dissolution of Marriage for you.' I could see that he was drinking a tall glass of beer and cleaning a gun that was sitting on a table.

"Once he learned that he was being served with Dissolution of Marriage papers he was extremely angry. I tried to hand him the documents but [he] did not take them. He started yelling and using profanities and told me that I was trespassing and that he was calling the Sheriff's Office. I told him I was leaving the documents on the chair outside the door, he closed the door then let the dogs out."

The Boeberts will soon become grandparents as their oldest son Tyler is expecting a child with his fiancÃ©e. Although she had stated that the baby was due in April, there has been no birth announcement.

According to the author of the book "My American Life," the pair first met when she was 16 and employed at a Burger King.

She claimed that they "fell in love right away."

Boebert, a teen mother, was compelled to drop out of high school during her final year because she was carrying Tyler. She eventually earned her GED before being elected to Congress in 2020 on a gun rights platform.

Boebert and her husband, however, have had a number of run-ins with the law in the past, including a few domestic disputes back while they were still dating.

Jayson was arrested in February 2004 on a domestic violence complaint against his future wife after he "did unlawfully strike, shove, or kick... and subjected her to physical contact,", a spokesman for the Garfield associate county court clerk told the New York Post.

In the end, Jayson Boebert spent seven days in jail for the incident.

The couple also got into a fight at Jayson's house in May 2004 during which Lauren scratched his face and chest and vandalized his home, according to a police complaint.

Charges of third-degree assault, criminal mischief, and underage drinking were brought against her.