Quentin Hines: Former NFL Player Slammed by Parents for Bringing Stripper to Event in Michigan High School

Former NFL player Quentin Hines has come under fire after he brought a stripper to an event hosted at a high school in the Detroit area. Hines, who started the marketing firm Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, hired performers to keep guests entertained over the weekend. One particular guest, rapper O.T. Rell, made people feel quite uneasy.

Parents are reportedly disgusted and fuming following the charity event at a Macomb County High School gymnasium in Mount Clemens, Michigan. Interestingly, Hines is also a graduate of that university. In one of the video clips posted online, Hines is seen performing with his shirt off with the stripper who is just in her lingerie

Too Hot for Students to Handle

According to FOX 2, Hines, a former running back for the New England Patriots and the CEO of the minor league football league Rivals Professional Football League, claimed that the league's recruiting service held a function at Mount Clemens High School where a woman in scanty clothing could be seen dancing.

The event took place at the Michigan high school during the football league's Peezy's Sweetie's Day Bash, even though it was initially supposed to be at a stadium in Pontiac, Michigan.

However, the entire episode hasn't gone down well with the school and the parents as they believe that one of the strippers was too scantily dressed, which was inappropriate for the occasion.

Hines came under fire from the school administration after a video clip on social media showed the rapper performing with his shirt off while his background dancer, allegedly a stripper, was in her bare dressed in lingerie.

Hines, however, claimed that the scantily-clad woman was a rapper and he had hired her to perform during the charity event. He said that he wasn't aware of the performer's plans.

Defending Himself

Although the school and parents claim that the woman was a stripper, Hines has been defending himself by telling a different story. "I don't think she was a stripper. She was one of her dancers that was underdressed, and it's unfortunate," Hines said. "I did not know that someone would come that underdressed to dance with him."

The stripper was dancing suggestively on the shirtless man while listening to music with the lines "twerk that pu-y baby." There were no students present, and the event was not sponsored by the school.

Superintendent of Mount Clemens Community Schools Monique Beels announced that the group would not be permitted to use the district's facilities going forward and that the district would be investigating the events in question.

"There have been no prior issues of inappropriateness when this organization rented from our district in the past. There was no reason to believe the activities that took place at the event on October 15, 2022, would take place in our gym," Beels said.

"The Mount Clemens Community Schools' Board of Education and Administration are deeply shocked, disappointed, and disgusted by the inappropriate events that took place," Beels added.

However, Hines finally has apologized said "we are very sorry, but we are still going to be a platform for up-and-coming artists."

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the event, according to the school district's Facebook page.

"If anyone has video from the event held in our gymnasium on Saturday night, please forward it to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, as an investigation is currently underway," the district said in a Facebook post.