Queendom 2: Mnet Announces Premiere Date, Time, Hosts, Lineup, and More

Queendom 2 is all set to premiere towards the end of March. The musical program would feature the performances of six new artists, including WJSN and LOONA. According to the production team, all the participants have acquired first place in various musical programs. They would showcase unique and diverse performances for music lovers.

A total of five groups and a solo artist are competing against each other for the top position this year. The lineup includes VIVIZ, LOONA, WJSN, Brave Girls, Kep1er, And Hyolyn. SISTAR member Hyolyn is the only solo participant in season 2. K-pop fans could be looking forward to the performance of the new girl group Kep1er. They created a record of the highest first-day sales by a girl group album in Hanteo history.

Meanwhile, LOONA members would make the music lovers happy with their performance on the show. Brave Girls could also come up with their best performance on stage. The five-member girl group released their latest hit Summer Queen in June 2021.

Another participant to show off their charm on stage would be WJSN. They have been busy promoting their works through various dramas and variety shows. VIVIZ is also participating this year. Former GFRIEND members SinB, Umji, and Eunha, are members of VIVIZ. They just released their first mini-album, Beam of Prism.

"The six artists all have a history of placing No. 1 on music programs. The participants would make music fans happy through great performances. Their performances could be as diverse as their unique individualities", the production team stated.

Here are the Other Details of Queedom 2:

The musical program will return with the second season on March 31 at 9.20 pm KST. Girls' Generation member Taeyeon will host the show this year. Mnet released the first teaser clip earlier this month.

Watch the Promo below:

"After making her successful debut in 2007 through the global girl group Girls' Generation, Taeyeon became a musician who has kept her position as a top solo artist for 16 years in the music industry while being known as a reliable vocal queen with her diverse and rich musical world. Taeyeon is a representative musician who leads global K-pop, and she has a wide range of music fans at home and abroad. Above all, as a role model that junior girl groups want to emulate, we anticipate that she will provide a diverse role beyond just that of the program's host", the production team shared

The first season of Queedom featured artists like Park Bom, AOA, MAMAMOO, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, and (G)I-DLE. The participants competed against each other for 10 weeks, from August 29, 2019, to October 31, 2019. MAMAMOO became the winner, and they performed a special act on November 3, 2020.