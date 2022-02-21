Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive For Covid-19

Queen Elizabeth's Covid-19 test report is positive and she is experiencing mild symptoms, according to reports in BBC. However, despite testing positive for the deadly virus, the queen, 95, expects to continue light duties this week, according to a statement released by the Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the statement further read. Reportedly, the queen had been in contact with Prince Charles, her eldest son who had been self isolating met the Queen two days before his Covid-19 reports came positive last week, according to a royal source.

It is has been learned that a number of people at Windsor Castle have tested positive for Covid-19. However, reports suggest the palace has previously announced that the queen has already been vaccinated against Covid-19. She first took the vaccine in January 2021 and is believed to have taken all the doses.

BBC's royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said that the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, had been taking life "rather more easily" after having spent a night in hospital for medical check-ups in October 2021.

The Queen is all set to celebrate her 96th birthday in April this year.

