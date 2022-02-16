Amanda Holden Looks Smoking Hot As She Poses in Racy Bralet For Her Sizzling Birthday Shoot

Actress Amanda Holden, who is known for her stunning looks on Television, is making heads turn with her new sizzling Birthday shoot. The actress, who has just turned 51 looks ageless wearing a revealing crop top and matching skirt while flaunting her assets. In a latest photoshoot, the diva is seen donning an all-black look while posing a sultry gaze at the camera lens. Her racy social media post has grabbed a lot of attention from fans on Instagram.

Holden flaunted her svelte physique in the hot ensemble, which she paired with a thigh-split zipped skirt in the sexy images. The Britain's Got Talent star's sultry photo update comes after her gushing tribute to husband Chris Hughes on social media on Valentine's Day.

The ageless looking actress flaunted her insanely toned abs in the sexy snaps she uploaded on Instagram. Moreover, this isn't the first time Holden making fans go gaga over her style and fashion. She is known to be a stunner when it comes to rocking in hot outfits. Holden opted for look featuring a signature latex bra and a custom zip skirt. She completed the look with bargain diamante earrings from SHEIN.

The host of the British reality show never fails to impress her fans with her sensational looks. last month, the diva made headlines for her daring fashion stunt. The actress was seen slipping into a daring yellow dress leaving fans drooling on social media.

The reality show judge left little to the imagination of her fans as she went underwear free for first day shooting of Britain's Got Talent 2022's in London.

Here's how Amanda Holden Looked in The Hot Ensemble:

