Queen Elizabeth Death Date Was Predicted by The Simpsons in 2014? Speculations Go Viral on Social Media

Days after Queen Elizabeth breathed her last at the Balmoral Castle on September 8, 'The Simpsons' fans have claimed that her death was predicted in one of its previous episodes. The late Monarch's funeral was held at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Episode Mentioned Date of Queen's Death

The New York Post reported that an episode of the Matt Groening-created series' is speculated to have predicted the Queen's death in Episode 4 of season 15. As per the outlet, the episode titled "The Regina Monologues," shows which Homer crashing into the queen's carriage and knocking it over during the Simpson family's vacation in London. At the end of the clip, the camera zooms in on a piece of paper that reads 8.9.2022 â€” the actual date of Elizabeth's death.

In another picture which has gone viral on social media, Queen Elizabeth II is seen lying in casket carrying the plaque: Elizabeth II: 1926-2022. The viral claim created a lot of chaos among the users on social media.

"The simpsons made an episode back to 2014 talking about queen elizabeth 2 's death , and they said she died at 2022 like WTF is happening there in cis mf show," wrote a user.

"If you want to know what the future will hold. Just Google "Simpsons Predictions for 2022/2023". That show was created by high level Freemasons. They predicted 9/11, Coronavirus, Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Donald Trump as US President and more. They planned things in advance," wrote another.

Here is the Truth

Debunking the claims being made on the social media, PolitiFact reported that even though Elizabeth appeared in six episodes of The Simpsons none of them mention her death. "We found no evidence elsewhere that she died on the show," claimed the outlet.

The second image was also debunked as fake by the outlet which claimed that the cartoon illustration of the queen in a casket appears to be an alteration of another Simpsons like cartoon image of former President Donald Trump in a casket.

It is not for the first time when show is credited with predicting the future. As per the avid fans, the show has predicted the Astroworld tragedy, Richard Branson's spaceflight, the 2021 U.S. gas shortage, rise of dog coin among other things.