Prince Louis Antics During Jubilee Celebrations Led to His Absence from Queen's Funeral? Speculations As young Prince Is Nowhere to Be Seen

The absence of Prince Louis from Queen Elizabeth's state funeral has sparked speculations on social media. Several people believe that the young Prince's theatrics during the Jubilee celebrations earlier this year prompted his absence from the formal event.

Funeral Was Attended by Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The state funeral was attended by Prince Louis's elder siblings, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte,7, on Monday. Apart from members of the royal family, the funeral was attended by several world leaders and prominent figures. The 96-year-old Queen breathed her last on September 8 at her home in Balmoral, Scotland.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, also, did not bring their children, Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1, to the funeral.

It may be recalled that Louis, who joined his family during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, had becomes an internet sensation after his facial expressions and antics went viral on social media. Acknowledging the same, Prince William and Kate posted a social media message.

"What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special," they wrote at the time. "Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember. We all had an incredible time, especially Louis..." the couple ended the post with the eyes emoji.

Social Media Comes Up with Memes to Mark Prince Louis's Absence

Even though several media outlets speculated that Prince Louis was made to skip the event given his tender age, this did not stop the social media users to speculate.

Many even compared him with the Hollywood flick Home Alone's character Macaulay Culkin. "You think the royal family dont know who they are dealing with regarding my lil dude Prince Louis Weeks ago Louis clowned a whole Prime Minister (Boris Johnson). Imagine Louis loose at the funeral with all those Tory politicians. He'd make them cry," tweeted a user.

"What do little Prince Louis and Trump have in common? They both were not invited to the Queen's funeral. Maybe they should have watched it together at the Tralfaga Kindergarten school," wrote another.

"Think the new Prince & Princess of Wales made a very good decision in taking Prince George & Princess Charlotte to the Queens funeral. For 7 & 9 year olds they behaved absolutely brilliantly. Maybe it's the little scamp Prince Louis who causes all the problems," expressed a user.