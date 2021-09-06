QR Code Scanner Reads Product Number on Covid-19 Vaccinated Arm? Viral Video Pushes Conspiracy Theory

A viral claim suggesting that a Quick Response (QR) code appears when scanning the injection site of the Covid-19 vaccine is false. The claim was fueled by a viral video in circulation on multiple social media sites.

It isn't the first time that the Covid-19 vaccine has been embroiled in a controversy related to its composition and possible aftereffects. From suggesting the presence of a microchip to 5G technology, conspiracy theories have been plenty.

Absurd Claim

In the latest dubious claim, a TikTok video, posted on August 13, claims that Covid-19 vaccine contains a product number which can be accessed through a QR code scanner.

"My dad QR scanning my uncles [sic] vaccinated arm," the video is captioned. The video shows a man wearing a black vest sitting on sofa. A bald man then goes on to scan the arm of the first man using his phone. Suddenly a product number appears on the screen, as the device nears the alleged injection site.

The man holding the device then reads out the number. "Your number 19313734. That's the product you are," he says as others around him call the incident "freaky."

Earlier, viral conspiracy theory suggested that Covid-19 vaccines contained metal ingredients or devices, including a magnetic microchip. The fake theory gained momentum after a social media user posted a video showing a magnet getting stuck to the vaccine spot.

Conspiracy Treads on Social Media

Debunking the claim made in the video, Reuters reported that the video does not show QR code at COVID-19 vaccine injection site.

In a communique to the outlet, Louis-James Davis, founder of code scanning technology company 'VCode', stated that vaccines are not unique to each person and could not be used to inject individual information. "QR codes are a visual symbol and would only operate in the form of a tattoo or other physical marking," he said.

"The video looks like they have used a combined QR Near Field Communication (NFC) reader which could have picked up an NFC tag in the garment in close proximity," Davis told the outlet.

Despite the QR Code theory having been proved bogus, it went viral on social media, with many users talking about it.

"A customer told me if you put a phone camera up to the injection site of your covid vaccine it'd scan your microchip like a QR code but mine isn't working," tweeted a user.

"The vaccines have sort a chip in them, a QR code embedded. You can do an experiment to yourself. You can stick a magnet to the injection site & feel a pull. It's said either a magnet will stick or a small metal object, keys," wrote another.