Vladimir Putin has indicated that he is open to discussing an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, though it would come with strict and potentially controversial conditions. As Donald Trump pushes to mediate a peace agreement, the Kremlin seems to be using the moment to advance its own strategic goals.

The global community has been shaken as Trump, in a dramatic shift from traditional U.S. policy, has leaned toward Moscow while simultaneously increasing pressure on Ukraine to enter negotiations that has pushed Zelensky to the brink of surrender. "We're doing very well with Russia," Trump said from the Oval Office on Friday. "I'm finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine."

Putin Ready for Conditional Ceasefire

Sources within the Kremlin suggest that Russia is open to a temporary halt in fighting, but only if specific conditions are met. According to those with knowledge of high-level discussions, these conditions include a concrete framework for a final peace deal and carefully selecting which nations would be involved in a potential peacekeeping mission.

However, this requirement has raised concerns among Ukraine and its Western allies, who worry that any agreement could be structured to benefit Moscow.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has been quietly exploring ways to ease economic sanctions on Russia, including reconsidering the cap on its oil sales—a move that has unsettled European allies.

However, on Friday, Trump issued a warning to Moscow, saying that he was now "strongly considering" implementing sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and peace agreement are secured.

The Treasury Department is currently evaluating potential sanctions targeting major Russian oil companies and oilfield service providers, expanding upon measures already introduced by former President Joe Biden's administration in January.

Sean Savett, who previously served as a spokesperson for the National Security Council under Biden, criticized Trump's remarks on sanctions, calling them an "admission of naivete" regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, Putin's forces launched a massive overnight assault on Ukraine, firing 67 missiles and nearly 200 drones.

The strikes, which hit residential areas, left at least 10 people injured. "Not only did he clearly get it wrong when he claimed repeatedly that Putin wants peace, but his actions squeezing Ukraine have made peace less attainable by strengthening Putin's hand instead of Ukraine's," he said.

Trade War to Stop Bigger War

Russia, one of the largest oil producers in the world, is already facing more than 20,000 sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Since then, the U.S. alone has enacted 6,433 sanctions against Russia, while additional measures from countries such as Britain, Australia, the European Union, and Canada have brought the total to 21,692, according to data from Castellum.AI, a global risk and compliance platform.

Among the U.S. sanctions are restrictions aimed at curbing Russia's oil and gas revenues, including a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian oil exports.

This marks a notable shift in Trump's stance, as he had previously unsettled allies by expressing trust in President Vladimir Putin and advocating for Russia's reinstatement in the G7.

A senior administration official said that Trump's position on Russia has hardened as he pushes for both parties to engage in peace talks.

Trump later took to his Truth Social platform to voice his frustration. "Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED," he posted.

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late."

Meanwhile, the U.S. and Ukrainian governments are scrambling to repair their strained relationship ahead of a critical meeting set for next Tuesday in Saudi Arabia.

Trump's decision to temporarily halt military aid and intelligence-sharing with Kyiv follows last week's tense confrontation in the Oval Office between him and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a White House meeting.

The heated exchange has only worsened the situation, further weakening Ukraine's position as Russian forces intensify their attacks on key cities.

Despite this, Trump has also shown some optimism over the peace talks, saying, "I believe Putin wants peace in Ukraine."