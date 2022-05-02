Putin Has Two Sons With Secret Russian Gymnast Lover Alina Kabaeva; One Born in Switzerland and Other in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has two secret sons from his alleged gymnast lover Alina Kabaeva, according to a new report. The first of the two sons was born in 2015, while Kabaeva gave birth to the second child in 2019. According to a source linked to the obstetrician who was at the birth, both the children were delivered amid high security.

Putin, 69, has since 2007 denied any relationship with the Olympic gold-winning Kabaeva, 38, but the two reportedly have multiple children. It has now been revealed that the two even have two sons. However, it is not known where the two sons are.

Putin's Secret Sons

According to the Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung, Putin and Kabaeva are parents to two boys, one of which was born in Switzerland in 2015 amid tight security and the other in Russia in 2019.

Putin has kept his relationship with Kabaeva, as well as any other children, under wraps, despite having two daughters from his marriage to Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, which ended in 2013. It is not known why he had maintained this secrecy.

According to the newspaper, Putin was not present during the birth of either of his sons as he denied any relationship with Kabaeva since 2007. The fresh details also refute claims that Putin and the Olympic gold medalist had twins in 2018.

However, Kabaeva is said to enjoy the life of the First lady of Russia and leads a lavish lifestyle with a fleet of limousines at her disposal, a has a high-security ring of armed men to protect her.

According to the newspaper, the source is a close friend of Kabaeva who also knows the doctor who delivered the two sons and confirmed their birth information.

No More a Secret

According to the source, the Russian-born female doctor works in Clinica Sant'Anna in Ticino, Switzerland's Italian-speaking region, where the first kid was born. The same doctor also delivered the second son in Moscow in 2019, and Kabaeva had traveled to Lugano numerous times in secret before the delivery.

"Our source says clearly: 'Alina's relationship with Putin existed. Their children - two sons - are Putin's children. Alina had no other relationship. That would have been too dangerous for her'," the newspaper reported.

It also reported that the obstetrician had "maintained a trusting relationship with Putin. "You had to keep the whole thing very discreet," the newspaper reported.

The source described Kabaeva as "a very pleasant woman adding "she is a real sportswoman, very straight, without posturing".

Kabaeva had earlier visited Switzerland several times before getting into a relationship with Putin, which started in 2007. Lately, rumors hinted that she and her children were hiding out in a Swiss chalet retreat after Russia invaded Ukraine.

However, putting an end to speculation, Kabaeva emerged in Moscow 10 days back, after a four-month vacation from the spotlight. She disregarded sanctions by attending a Z-symbol parade in support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, wearing a $2,500 gown.

The revelations come as Putin is said to undergo cancer surgery and hand over control to his spy chief.

Besides the two boys, Putin has two officially acknowledged children from his first marriage, Lyudmila. Putin and Lyudmila have two daughters, Maria, 37, and Katerina, 35.

Dr. Maria Vorontsova, a year Kabaeva's junior, specializes in uncommon genetic illnesses in youngsters and was born when the Russian president was a KGB spy in Germany. She is a top researcher at Russia's Ministry of Health's National Medical Research Center for Endocrinology.

Katerina, her divorced sister, is the deputy director of Moscow State University's Institute for Mathematical Research of Complex Systems.