Maria Vorontsova: Putin Rejects Daughter's Request to Fly Abroad for Holiday as He Fears She Might Never Return to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly stopped his daughter from traveling abroad for a holiday as he fears that she might never return to Russia. Dr Maria Vorontsova, a scientist, reportedly intended to fly to a "friendly" country for a tropical beach holiday to celebrate her 37th birthday next week.

However, that isn't happening now as she doesn't intend to return to Russia. "Putin responded with a categorical refusal, strengthening the security protection of Maria," reported Russia's General SVR Telegram channel. Understandably, Putin is now not confident about even his family members and feels that they too might leave him following his invasion on Ukraine.

Putin's Growing Fears

According to the General SVR Telegram channel, Vorontsova planned a romantic holiday with Yevgeny Nagorny, 33, her partner after the end of her marriage to the Dutch son of a NATO colonel. However, Putin has straightaway declined her wish and request.

"According to our information, the president's eldest daughter did not plan to return to Russia."

However, the report didn't say if her alleged intention to flee was linked to her father's brutal battle in Ukraine.

The General SVR Telegram channel claims to have intimate information of the Kremlin and was the first to announce that Putin is suffering from major ailments such as cancer, a view that is now widely accepted.

Vorontsova has an eight-year-old half-Dutch son with her ex-husband Jorrit Faassen. She was sanctioned last month by Western countries due to her family's ties to Putin. She is now prohibited from travelling to major Western countries, despite her fondness for Europe.

Putin Trying Hold Together His Family

The report comes as Putin's forces once again make a desperate try to capture parts of eastern Ukraine. Russian forces have been bombing Mariupol constantly and has left the city devasted.

On the other hand, a troubled Putin is trying to hold together his family and not allowing Vorontsova to go on a romantic holiday out of Russia is just a proof of that.

Vorontsova is Putin's daughter by his ex-wife Lyudmila, the former Russian first lady. She is an expert in unusual genetic illnesses in children, having been born when the Russian president was a KGB spy.

She is a top researcher at Russia's Ministry of Health's National Medical Research Center for Endocrinology. She is also a dwarfism expert.

Photos of Vorontsova with Nagorny attending a wedding of doctor friends near Salerno, Italy emerged in 2019. She appeared at the time to be pregnant.

Her partner was a Kremlin critic who had been subjected to "police torture" as a result of Putin's harsh legislation before becoming a loyalist after meeting Vorontsova. According to an investigation by independent media groups Meduza and Nastoyashchee Vremya, he stepped into a $120,000-a-year position and was placed in a fancy high-security mansion.

He attended the Moscow University of Finance and Law's unfashionable customs department. He later worked for a customs broker and a fertilizer company, and even appeared anti-Putin. Vorontsova's ex-husband worked long term in Russia at Gazprombank-Invest and Stroytransgaz.

Her sister, Katerina, the deputy head of Moscow State University's Institute for Mathematical Research of Complex Systems, is also from Putin's previous marriage to former Kremlin first lady Lyudmila. Luiza Rozova, a 19-year-old heiress also known as Elizaveta Krivonogikh, is their half-sister from a prior relationship with Svetlana Krivonogikh, 45, now a part-owner of a prominent Russian bank.