Rebekah Jones, an employee at the Florida Department of Health, alleges that she was fired from office after she predicted the catastrophe associated with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Jones, she was demonized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who called her a rogue employee. In a complaint filed last Thursday with the Florida Commission on Human Relations, attorneys of Jones alleged that she was fired from the office as she refused to publish misleading health data.

Did the Government Hide Actual Coronavirus Numbers?

In May, DeSantis' combative press secretary had dismissed a projection that showed the state suffering from 4,000 casualties. But now, the casualties in Florida have crossed 5,000, and it has made many believe that DeSantis' agenda is to follow the Trumpian rejection of numbers, which is actually misleading people.

"We wanted to be wrong. What we're seeing right now is actually far worse than what we anticipated," Jones told Yahoo News.

Interestingly, in the initial days of the coronavirus outbreak, Jones was managing Florida's much-praised coronavirus dashboard, which she had also created. Jones believes that she was pushed aside as when the numbers clashed with DeSantis' urge to reopen the state immediately.

An Open Failure of Donald Trump Administration

Several noted political experts have several times alleged that Donald Trump had taken the coronavirus outbreak very lightly in the initial days. A few weeks back, popular American philosopher Noam Chomsky had alleged that Donald Trump was the sole reason behind the trigger of chaos associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

"One day Donald Trump says, 'There is no crisis, it's just like flu.' The next day, 'It's a terrible crisis and I knew it all along.' The next day, 'We have to go back to the business because I have to win the election'. The idea that the world is in these hands is shocking," said Chomsky.

In several press briefings, Donald Trump had called this dreaded pathogen 'Chinese virus' and 'Wuhan virus', and he even claimed that coronavirus will 'just disappear' from the United States. However, Anthony Fauci, one of the former lead members of the Trump Administration's White House Coronavirus Task Force contradicted the views of Trump and made it clear that the pandemic will not just disappear, and it may surge again if given an opportunity.