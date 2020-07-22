As the United States continues to top the global coronavirus chaos chart with more than 144,958 and four million positive cases, president Donald Trump has warned that COVID-19 in the US will get worse before it gets better. During his briefing on Tuesday, July 21, Trump also urged people to wear masks when social distancing becomes impossible.

Donald Trump admits the imminent danger

"It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better. Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact. I am getting used to mask," said Trump during his briefing from White House.

Interestingly, while briefing, Donald Trump pulled one face mask from his pocket, but did not put it on. During the talk, he also warned young people who gather in bars as a large crowd, thus increasing the chances of pandemic community spread.

The United States, at one point in time, had shown signs of flattening the coronavirus curve. However, the country started reporting a record number of positive cases over a few days, and in the last 24 hours alone, the deadly pathogen claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people in the US, the highest death toll since May 29.

Anti-Mask Campaign in US Continues

In the meantime, a section of people in the United States is strongly conducting anti-masks campaign all across the country. According to these people, the government has no right to issue compulsory mask-wearing order, as it is the right of an individual to decide whether to wear a mask or not.

In the meantime, a section of right-wing politicians believes that the lockdown measures implemented by several states are actually unconstitutional. Republican Matt Shea, co-founder of the Coalition of Western States, a federation of politicians who are suspicious of big government had recently claimed that quarantine should be imposed only on sick people, and it will be the violation of rights if the government quarantines healthy people with a clear mindset.

Did the Trump Administration Fail to Prevent Coronavirus Outbreak?

A few weeks back, popular American philosopher Noam Chomsky had claimed that the United States was one of those countries that took the coronavirus outbreak very lightly. He also blamed President Donald Trump for creating all the chaos which the country is facing now.

"One day Donald Trump says, 'There is no crisis, it's just like flu.' The next day, 'It's a terrible crisis and I knew it all along.' The next day, 'We have to go back to the business because I have to win the election'. The idea that the world is in these hands is shocking," said Chomsky.

Chomsky also added that coronavirus outbreak could have been easily prevented if authorities had paid attention to a large scale simulation that predicted the outbreak of a pandemic, long back in October 2019.