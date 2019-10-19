A popular video game streamer claims his invite to the Grand Finals of an upcoming PUBG Mobile event was revoked after he broadcasted a "Call of Duty: Mobile" stream on his channel.

Animesh Agarwal, who goes by the username 8bit_Thug, is a content creator with more than 169,000 subscribers on YouTube and is mostly known for streaming PUBG Mobile content on his YouTube and Twitch channel.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, Agarwal took to Twitter to reveal that PUBG Mobile had cancelled his invitation to the upcoming PMIT (PUBG Mobile India Tour) 2019 finals, which he was going to attend as a "guest viewer." Agarwal claims his invite was withdrawn after he broadcasted a "Call of Duty: Mobile" gameplay session on his channel.

"Lol @PUBGMOBILE_IN cancelled my Invite to PMIT as a guest viewer, coz I stream @PlayCODMobile," Hindustan Times quoted him as saying."Hey @PlayCODMobile , you guys looking for content creators in India ?" The tweet has since been deleted.

On Instagram, the streamer later added that he was on the way to the PMIT venue when Agarwal received the news of his invite being withdrawn.

Agarwal is the owner of 8bit, which owns 8BitRampage, one of the teams that will be participating in the national finals as the first seed from Group B. 8BitRampage is one of the most popular teams and among the favourites to take home the People's Choice Award at the event, which has a prize pool of about $210,000.

"Call of Duty: Mobile" is backed by China's Tencent Games, which also partly owns PUBG Mobile. Although "Call of Duty: Mobile" is predominantly an online first-person-shooter, it also has a PUBG-like battle royale mode.

Since its arrival on October 1, the online shooting game has taken the mobile gaming industry by storm, shattering records set by PUBG Mobile and Fortnite by crossing 100 million downloads within its first week.

Both titles recently introduced several new features. While "Call of Duty: Mobile" rolled out two new game modes: Gun Mode and Sniper Only mode, PUBG Mobile added a new 0.15.0 update, which brought a new Payload Mode, features like ledge grab and exploding fuel canisters, as well as new weapons and vehicles.