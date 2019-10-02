Shooting games are very popular among in the gaming world. The amazing graphics, unique characters, distinct modes and multiple player modes became the major factors of attractions in these games.

While talking about shooting games - Call of duty mobile is one of the most popular games. Now, the wait is over as publisher Activision shared the news in March stating that "You'll soon see Call of duty mobile version".

This game was tested on Beta and also turned successful. Then, publisher Activision along with developer Tencent Timi studio (popular for aforementioned games) took a decision to enter the mobile version of Call of duty to let the gamers get the similar experience just like while played on consoles and PCs.

Activision finally launched the first-person game "Call of duty mobile" on 1st October 2019 which is all set to download on Google Play and Play store. The game brings distinct modes to the table like Domination, Free for All, Team Deathmatch, Frontline and Hardpoint along with new battle royal mode. It also added classic multiplayer maps to the new mobile version which includes – Tunisia, Nuketown, Hijacked, Fringe range, Killhouse and Crossfire.

Battle Royal mode allows 100 players to fight in one map. In this whole game, you'll experience items such as ATVs, helicopter, water, air combats and tactical raft across the land.

You'll also get to choose your favourite characters. Currently, there are five characters – John Price, David Mason, Alex Mason, Simon "Ghost" Riley and Thomas Merrick. In the game, you can flexibly shift from the first-person perspective to a third-person perspective.

These amazing attributes and cool characters will attract a lot of new gamers and existing ones who may have to put a halt for their recent favourite game, PUBG, for a while.

No surprise if this game is considered as the best emulator for PUBG and Fortnite as it includes the similar attributes of the last-mentioned games. But do keep in mind that to run this game you need better hardware to experience staggering graphics and sound effects.

The basic requirements to download this game are – Android version 5.1 and above and need 2GB storage space to download the game.

Although, it is highly suggested to have a better RAM, space and proper version to enjoy the complete FPS experience.

Activision also took to their blog and shared the process and basic training on how to play the game, distinct modes available, and characters and everything you need to know if you are a novice in playing first-person action games. They also launched the trailer to share the better look of the mobile version.

However, the question here is - Can it beat PUBG and Fortnite? So let's wait and watch for the updates from the gamers.