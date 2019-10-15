PUBG Mobile is set to roll out the much awaited 0.15.0 update on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The big update brings a host of new additions to the online multiplayer battle royale game including an all new Payload Mode, new weapons, vehicles, explosive barrels, and more.

The game will be offline from 00:00:00 to 07:00:00 (UTC) on Tuesday, Oct. 15 for maintenance, as announced by the game's official twitter handle. Here are some of the features of the massive new update.

Payload Mode

Payload Mode is undoubtedly the biggest addition to the game with the 0.15.0 new update. As PUBG Mobile pointed out in its patch notes, the new action-packed mode will allow players to take out enemies not only on land but also from the air. Players will be able to fly helicopters into battle and wipe out enemies on the ground.

To counter the aerial threat, the game is also adding powerful weapons such as the RPG-7 rocket launcher, M79 grenade launcher, M3E1 missile, MGL grenade launcher and M134 heavy machine gun. Gamers will also have the ability to revive members of their squads by picking up their ID cards and going to the communication tower. In addition, players can call for airstrikes and take out multiple hostiles and use a vehicle repair kit to repair blown out tires and other parts of a vehicle.

Weapons and Vehicles

The 0.15.0 update adds a new firearm to its arsenal; the Desert Eagle. The Desert Eagle will not only have the highest damage rate and bullet speed out of all the pistol firearms available in PUBG mobile but will also be available across all maps. The only downside is that the Desert Eagle will have a strong recoil.

PUBG Mobile is also adding the BRDM-2 Amphibious Armored Vehicle to the mix, which can travel land and water. The BRDM-2, which will replace the armored UAV, can be summoned with a flare gun and also comes equipped with bulletproof tires.

Ledge Grab and Exploding Gas Cans

The Ledge Grab feature will enable players to climb buildings and containers mid-air and access previously unreachable places. Moreover, fuel cannisters are now inflammable and will explore when fired upon, allowing players to deal damage to nearby enemies.

The 0.15.0 update goes live on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Please note that users who download the new update before Oct. 22 will be rewarded with Parachute Trail x1 and 2,000 BP.