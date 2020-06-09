Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor, was caught completely naked during a live yoga session conducted by his wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo on Instagram. Even though the live video of the incident which took place on May 27 was removed, screenshots of a butt naked Cuomo went viral on social media.

The younger brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the CNN anchor was embroiled in a controversy after he was spotted taking a walk outdoors despite testing positive for the coronavirus.

Naked Cuomo Appeared to be Enjoying the Nature

Cristina, a yoga instructor, was taking a live session at the couple's Hamptons Mansion in Southampton. Page Six reported that the 49-year-old anchor was caught admiring the greens outdoors naked. It is the same mansion from whose basement Cuomo broadcast while being under quarantine.

The well-built anchor, who appeared to have been caught unawares, was captured from behind. As Cristina performed a yoga pose, Cuomo could be seen standing naked through a large window of the couple's house. The couple did not respond to Page Six's request for comment.

Recently, the Prime Time anchor hit the limelight after he violated quarantine norms and got into an altercation with a cyclist. The New York Post reported that Cuomo, while on a visit to a plot he recently purchased on Easter Sunday, was accosted by the cyclist who reminded him to be in quarantine during the recovery period. On his show, Cuomo went on a rant, stating: "I don't want some jacka**, loser, fat tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bullsh*t to me, I don't want to hear it."

Adding that he was upset at the way his fame has impacted his life, Cuomo went on to say: "I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth ... I don't get that doing what I do for a living."

Netizens Find it Hard to Believe it was an 'Accident'

Soon after the screenshot of a naked Cuomo enjoying nature in a completely natural attire, twitterati couldn't help expressing their feelings. Many raised doubts over Cuomo being accidentally caught naked in a live video session.

"In a Bizarre Publicity Stunt, Fredo Chris Cuomo pretends to "accidentally" get caught naked in wife Cristina's yoga video. Anthony #Weiner 2.0 (inches...) #WeinerGate #Cuomo," wrote a user.

"Chris Cuomo's wife "accidentally" caught a naked Chris Cuomo on camera while doing her yoga. And if you believe this garbage, you might be a CNN viewer," wrote another.

"@ChrisCuomo seen in his wife's Yoga Video naked behind her in their yard. How convenient. This loser of a grandstander. Doesn't he have kids at home ? @CNN #Loser #Scumbag."