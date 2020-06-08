Harry Potter author JK Rowling has been accused of transphobia after a series of anti-trans posts on Twitter on which she has 14.5 million followers. The present controversy comes two years after she drew flak for liking a tweet which referred to transgender women as "men in dresses".

The controversy erupted soon after Rowling shared a piece titled, Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate, and tweeted: "People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

Rowling Says 'If Sex Isn't Real'

Soon after, twitterati reacted stating that transgender people, non-binary people and gender-nonconforming people can also menstruate. Defending her tweet, Rowling released a series of tweets in which she went on to state that sex was real. "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."

"The idea that women like me, who've been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they're vulnerable in the same way as women - ie, to male violence - 'hate' trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences - is a nonsense," she said in another tweet.

Stating that she respected every trans person's right to live, she said her life had been "shaped" by being a female. Rowling tweeted: "I respect every trans person's right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I'd march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it's hateful to say so."

Rowling Slammed on Twitter

The anti-trans rant on the micro-blogging site was not well received by users including LGBTQ activists and members of the community. "You're a great writer. This is a good time for you to become a great reader," wrote one Twitter user.

"We're in the middle of the biggest viral epidemic and one of the biggest movements for Black civil rights and JK Rowling is using her platform to be transphobic on main," wrote another user.

"I just can't imagine what it must be like knowing that children in 50 years, or even less time, will read/ fall in love with your books only to find out what kind of person wrote them and be so disappointed but just not care," expressed another.

"I know you know this because you have been told over and over and over again, but transgender men can menstruate. Non-binary people menstruate. I, a 37-year old woman with a uterus, have not menstruated in a decade. Women are not defined by their periods," wrote a user.