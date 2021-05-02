Who is Oneida Casino Shooter? Disgruntled Former Employee Kills 2 in 'Targeted Attack'

Three persons, including the shooter, were killed during a mass shootout at the at the Duck Creek Restaurant inside the Oneida Casino/Radisson Conference Center on late Saturday evening. One person who was injured in the shootout was airlifted to a hospital.

Earlier, the casino had tweeted that an active shooter was on the premise. "There is currently an active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino ... Several Law Enforcement agencies are working to secure the location. Please do not go near the Main Casino on Hwy 172," it said.

Shooter's 'Target' Wasn't Present in the Casino

According to Khon 2, teams from including Oneida Police Department, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, Brown County Sheriff, Green Bay Police Department, State Patrol responded immediately after the dispatchers received reports of firing in the casino.

The outlet reported that the information suggests that the suspect, whose name hasn't been revealed by the authorities, had ties to the Oneida Casino from employment status.

Stating that investigators believe the gunman was targeting a specific person he was angry at, Brown County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Pawlak said that the targeted person wasn't at the Oneida Casino at the time.

The gunman "decided to still shoot some of the victim's co-workers or friends, it appears," Pawlak said.

Woman Stuck Inside Live Tweets the Shooting Incident

According to eyewitnesses and reports the shooting started in the dining room of the Radisson Inn of Oneida Casino in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, outside Green Bay.

A twitter user, Stacey @nursegalmom, who was in the casino at the time of shooting was live tweeting her situation following the shootout.

The user, who along with an elderly woman, was hiding inside a room wrote, "Keep hearing yelling. Just called the PD to tell them where we hiding. Back room by coolers , sports bar."

"I'm admitting I am scared fucking shitless. At the casino for the 1st time in 2 years and there is an active shooter here. Somewhere. Don't know where. Husband was just cleared out from slot area. Sounds like there are casualties. I should be out soon. My god I want to get out of this room," wrote the twitter user in multiple tweets.