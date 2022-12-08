Prince William and Kate Won't Watch Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Series as Royals Get Ready to Respond to Any Unjust Claims

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are reportedly not likely to watch Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix series but King Charles and William are poised to issue a "swift and robust" response to any unjustified claims made by Harry and Meghan. This comes a senior royals brace to for the worst as the new series drops on Netflix on Thursday.

According to a source who spoke to DailyMail.com, senior royals will be ready to address any kind of unfounded claims and allegations made by the Sussexes. Harry and Meghan have already made a number of claims in the two trailers released by Netflix lately.

Preparing for the Worst

The source told the outlet that neither William nor Kate has any interest in watching the Netflix series â€“ Harry and Meghan after it releases. In fact, they won't be watching it. However, William and King Charles are prepared to issue a "swift and robust" if they find any of the claims to be false or if there is any misrepresentation of facts.

The first three episodes of the documentary will reportedly not be watched by the Prince and Princess of Wales. The royals are hesitant to fight each other tooth and nail over the series, an insider told to The Sun.

"If there are parts which are blatantly wrong, then it is only right that they are corrected. The trailers already have some glaring errors and misrepresentations, which doesn't bode well for the full series. But the plan is to keep schtum and carry on," the source told The Sun.

In fact, senior royals are all bracing for the worst as they believe that a lot of unfounded accusations will be made by Harry and Meghan, and they are preparing to address any such issue.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already made a number of claims, including that they were not protected by the Palace and that staffers were intentionally leaking and "planting" stories about them as part of a "dirty game."

"There's a real feeling in the camp that Harry and Meghan are making a lot of noise and there isn't much more to say," a source told The Mirror.

"But preparations are being made for all outcomes, especially if there are unjust accusations being made."

However, the sources told the newspaper they are not expected to comment until the complete series is released next, which is due next Thursday.

Everyone's Fuming

Senior royals were reportedly granted a right of reply by Netflix so they could address any accusations made in the show. However, both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace denied having received such a proposal.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan promised that it is only the "beginning" and have previously mentioned "sweeping down walls of oppression." However, producers claim that British broadcasters would not have accepted Netflix's use of "misleading" video in the two series teasers.

It follows the Sussexes' difficult questioning by journalists about their explosive documentary on Tuesday night in New York.

When Harry and Meghan attended a star-studded banquet hosted by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organization and accepted an award for battling racism in the Royal Family, some questioned them if they were putting money before family.

Harry could be heard stating "so many questions" before they were led inside, but the couple didn't directly respond. They had earlier told the ceremony that their war against "oppression" had just begun.

Harry and Meghan gave the politically heated pre-recorded speeches after receiving the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Foundation's award for battling prejudice in the Royal Family, which has previously been awarded to the likes of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

In remarks that echoed those she made during her shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan also discussed her struggle with suicidal thoughts ever since she joined the Royal Family. She told the audience that she "didn't want to be alive anymore" and that choosing not to end her life "wasn't easy."