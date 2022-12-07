Meghan Markle Says Opening Up About 'Suicidal Thoughts' During Oprah Interview Wasn't an Easy Decision

Meghan Markle has disclosed the reason behind opening up about suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant with the couple's first child, Archie. The revelations come hours before hours before Netflix is set to release the Part One of highly anticipated 'Harry & Meghan', a tell-all documentary showcasing the couple's turbulent journey since their marriage under the shadow of the British royal family.

'It Wasn't an Easy Decision to Make'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received an "anti-racism" award at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York on Tuesday evening. The controversial couple received the award for highlighting the "structural racism" within the British royal family.

It may be recalled that during the turbulent interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Markle had spoken about having suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy. The former Suits actress had also claimed that a senior member of the royal family had concerns about the unborn child's skin color.

Claiming that it wasn't an easy decision to make," Markle, during an interview with Ripple of Hope host Kerry Kennedy, said that she didn't want anyone to feel alone.

"When you've been through anything that's challenging, and everyone, especially in the past few years with lockdown and Covid, that spike in numbers of people having an experience they might not be voicing," she said.

Depression Could Be a Problem When There is No Way Out

Earlier while presenting the award, Kerry said that the couple took a brave stand against the royals.

Stating that depression could be a problem when "you don't see a way out," Markle said, " We all need to, when we can, if we feel brave enough, just speak honestly about your own experience. It gives other people the space and courage to do the same, but more than that, to feel like you're not alone, because I think that is often what can be the largest hindrance when you feel that way, you don't see a way out."

Coming in support of his wife and urging people to share their struggle, Prince Harry added that ninety-nine percent of people on Planet Earth are dealing with some form of trauma, loss or pain - even more so since 2020.

"'But you've got to lead from the front â€“ society as we know is not made up to encourage vulnerability. We collectively can heal together if we share our stories," said Harry claiming that the couple wants to become "advocates of healing."