Meghan Markle And Harry Will Not Be invited To King Charles' Coronation; Here's Why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could not get an invitation to King Charles' coronation next year, according to reports. If Harry criticizes Camilla in his upcoming book, he will not be invited to Charle's coronation, according to a friend of the Queen Consort.

"He loves her. He is incredibly protective of her and he couldn't do it without her. Even the queen finally accepted that. It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla," the friend told The Daily Beast.

Harry And Meghan Would Not Be Invited

In the current list of guests, the name of Harry and Meghan is put on the 'tbc' pile, so there are possibilities that the couple might get the invitation or be excluded, according to the report.

Harry has promised that his memoir about his life will entirely be honest. Therefore, it's impossible to speculate that it won't include anything against Camilla.

Harry Promised His Memoir Will Entirely Be Honest

There is tremendous nervousness in Charles' circle about what the book might reveal, not least because a full-throated attack on Camilla's character would be devastating to Charles, according to The Daily Beast.

Harry Accused His Father of Cutting Him Off Financially

So far, Harry has not attacked Camilla as he had attacked Charles. In the past, Harry accused his father of cutting him off financially, not attending to his phone calls and being indifferent to his suffering.

It came after an author claimed that Meghan and Harry acted like teenagers and Duchess made crushing comments to a royal aide, according to a new book. Former private secretary Samantha Cohen was treated "harshly" by the couple, according to Royal correspondent Valentine Low, who wrote Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown."

