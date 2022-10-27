Spare: Prince Harry's Memoir Set To Release In January; Here Are Some Stunning Details

The title and the release date of Prince Harry's new book have been made public. The memoir named Spare will be released early next year.

The title 'Spare' is believed to be referring to heir and a spare phrase, which indicates Harry's attitude to his place in the family.

Penguin Random House Announced Release Date of The Book

"We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023," said Penguin Random House.

Book Will Come Out in 16 Languages

The 416-page book will come out in 16 languages, from Dutch to Portuguese, and also will be released in an audio edition read by Prince Harry. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will be using proceeds from "Spare" to donate to British charities, reported AP.

The publisher pointed out that the book takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow-and horror.

Details of Princess Diana's Funeral Are Part of The Book

Terming the memoir a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, and self-examination, the publisher stated that with its raw and unflinching honesty, the book is a hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.

Harry's "personal journey from trauma to healing" and details of Princess Diana's funeral are also included in the book.

The publisher's chief executive, Markus Dohle, stated that the Penguin Random House is honoured to be publishing Prince Harry's candid and emotionally powerful story for readers everywhere.

"He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world," said Dohle, according to Sky News.

Read more