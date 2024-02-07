Prince William Has No Plans to Meet Brother as Prince Harry Spends Night in London Hotel After 45-Minute Meeting With Cancer-Stricken King Charles

Prince Harry would have been willing to reconcile with his brother William, but instead, he opted to spend a night in a London hotel, it has been claimed. Prince Harry rushed across the Atlantic on Tuesday to be with King Charles after the monarch's shock cancer diagnosis.

They came together at Clarence House for their first face-to-face meeting in 16 months. However, it is not expected that Harry will have a meeting with his brother, Prince William, during this visit. It is understood that mutual friend Mark Dyer, who was a mentor to the princes after Diana's death, could act as a bridge between the siblings, according to a source.

Brothers Unlikely to Meet

It is believed that Prince William, 41, is concentrating on caring for his wife Kate, who is recuperating from abdominal surgery, the Daily Mail reported. Kate has extended her leave from public duties until after Easter.

The Duke of Sussex traveled over 5,000 miles from his California home to London for a brief 45-minute meeting with his father who is battling cancer.

Harry did not stay overnight at any royal residence, as he has been effectively without a home in the UK since his eviction from Frogmore Cottage last year, according to the Daily Mail.

It is speculated that he might have lodged in a luxury hotel, the outlet reported.

His stay in London is expected to be short, and he is expected to return to his Montecito home in California, where he lives with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, aged four and two, respectively.

The Duke is also expected to join Meghan in Canada next week for an event commemorating one year until the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler.

Harry Open to Meet With William

Sources close to Prince Harry, 39, have said that he would welcome the opportunity to meet with his brother, with an insider saying: "The Duke's primary reason to travel to the UK is to visit his father. If the opportunity were to arise to see the Prince of Wales then the Duke would have gladly accepted it."

Prince Harry's sudden journey across the Atlantic had sparked optimism that his return to Britain might provide an opportunity to mend relations with King Charles and potentially extend an olive branch to his brother amid their ongoing feud.

Harry has had minimal communication with his father since the death of Queen Elizabeth, and it is reported that there was no contact during his 39th birthday celebration.

However, palace sources have indicated that there are currently no plans for a meeting between Harry and William during the Duke of Sussex's stay in London, dashing hopes for a potential reconciliation between the royal brothers.

Prince William, 41, is set to resume his duties on Tuesday as he takes the lead in guiding the Royal Family through his father's cancer crisis.

Harry arrived at Clarence House at 2:45 pm, having a "brief meeting" with his father just hours after landing at Heathrow. He was seen in the back of a Range Rover, part of a sizable convoy that entered the gates of Clarence House, where 75-year-old Charles is recuperating following treatment earlier in the day for an unspecified cancer.

Some experts express hope that Harry's visit to Britain could signal a potential truce and that positive developments in healing the rift within the Royal Family might emerge amid the "bad news" about the King's health.