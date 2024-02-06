How Is King Charles' Health? Prognosis Is 'Good' as Cancer Was 'Caught Very Early' as Monarch Remains 'Hugely Positive'

King Charles III's prognosis following his cancer diagnosis is reportedly "good", with sources indicating that the disease was detected at an early stage. According to the Daily Mail, the outlook for the King is considered to be "good" in light of the early detection. As of Monday night, he was reportedly in a "hugely positive" state following shock news that he has cancer.

His family and friends were reportedly quite amazed by King Charles III's determination to continue with "business as usual" despite the shock of his cancer diagnosis. The understanding is that the disease was detected at a very early stage, and the prognosis is optimistic, according to reports

How Is King Charles?

Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace made an announcement saying that King Charles III, 75, received a diagnosis of an unspecified form of cancer while undergoing a "procedure for benign prostate enlargement" last month.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the statement read.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The statement further added that the king "is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

King Charles III took the decision to publicize the news to prevent speculation and with the hope that it might contribute to a better public understanding, particularly for those around the world who are impacted by cancer.

The monarch, who assumed the throne in May 2023 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022 at the age of 96, underwent a corrective procedure to address his enlarged prostate.

Following the procedure, he spent a week in the hospital.

Family Still Concerned

The revelation of King Charles' cancer diagnosis coincides with the news of his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, undergoing planned abdominal surgery. "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," a statement on behalf of the Princess of Wales read.

Middleton, 42, encouraged people to "maintain as much normality for her children as possible." She shares three children with her husband, Prince William -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Despite the estrangement between Prince William, 41, and his brother, Prince Harry, 39, sources suggest that their father's illness could potentially lead to an uneasy truce between them.

Prince Harry was scheduled to fly from California to London on Monday to reunite with his father.

However, his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would not be traveling with him. Meghan, 42, will stay at their Montecito mansion with their children Archie, four, and two-year-old Lilibet.

The Duke's accommodation plans remain unclear, especially after being asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage in January 2023, shortly after the release of his memoir "Spare."