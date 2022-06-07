Prince Louis Compared to Devilish Boy From The Omen; Social Media Speculates if 4-Year-Old is Suffering From Autism/ADHD

Prince Louis' antics during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations have sparked various speculations about the four-year-old either suffering from Autism or Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). A few have also compared his actions with Damien Thorn, the devilish boy from The Omen, a 1976 horror-flick.

The weekend celebrations were organised to mark the monarch's 70-year reign.

Will and Grace Producer Creates Trailer Mocking the Prince

A parody trailer released by "Will & Grace" producer Gary Janetti compared the four-year-old to Damien Thorn, the devilish boy from The Omen. It was posted on Janetti's Instagram account.

The trailer, which includes the narration from the original trailer by director Richard Donner, begins with an old footage of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"For generations, the Thorns have been a family of tremendous wealth, position and power. The perfect marriage of Ambassador Robert Thorn and his wife Katherine was fulfilled by the birth of their son, Damien," the narrator says.

It also includes to 2018 clip of the royal couple showing off Louis on the steps of a London hospital, barely days after his birth. "But when the child was 5 years old, something terrible happened," says the narrator.

The producer then went on to add the clips of Louis antics captured during the weekend long celebrations where he is seen shouting, making faces and throwing tantrums in the presence of the Queen and his mother.

The trailer ended with the young prince's iconic screaming on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour military flyover.

Social Media Dissects Prince Louis Health

The youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also sparked a lot of speculations on social media regarding his mental health. While there were several who wondered if the young prince was autistic, there were few who claimed he suffered from ADHD.

"Prince Louis has got autism syndrome, am specialist in the area of the behaviour. Kate and William should get advice immediately," tweeted a user.

"I'm #ActuallyAutistic & I've thought for a long time (well before the Jubilee) that Prince Louis might be neurodiverse. He shows plenty of subtle traits which hint that he might be autistic and/or ADHD. For example, sucking his thumb at 4 can be stimming behaviour," read another tweet.

"Most people: "Haha! Look at Prince Louis showing-up the Queen and his parents!" Autistic People: "That was me as a kid. Definitely needed ear defenders. Why are you laughing? It's not funny when loud noises cause us pain and discomfort!" wrote a user.