'Broke' Amber Heard to Join OnlyFans to Pay Johnny Depp $10 Million? Speculations on Social Media

Viral claims suggesting that Aquaman star Amber Heard will be joining adult content website Only Fans have surfaced on social media. The unverified speculations started after reports of Heard being broke surfaced.

Depp had sued the Aquaman star for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018. The seven-member jury ordered Heard to pay Depp $15 million in damages. They awarded $10 million to the Pirates of The Caribbean star in compensatory damages while $5 million was awarded in punitive damages in the defamation suit.

Heard Broke From Legal Fees

On Thursday, Heard's lawyer claimed that the actress is unable to pay Depp the 10.4 million dollars she owes him as she was left following the high legal bills related to the defamation case.

Sources told the New York Post that apart from the high-profile defamation case, Heard's past lavish spending, on travel, clothes, gifts and wine have also contributed to her financial crisis.

Quoting sources, the outlet reported that Heard, who had to change her attorney during the trial, is banking upon her homeowner's insurance policy to cover the cost of her current attorneys in the case.

Social Media Suggests Heard to Join Porn Website

Soon after reports of Heard's inability to pay ex-husband millions of dollars as damage money surfaced, social media was flooded with alternate career suggestions for the Aquaman star to earn some money.

An image shared on the social media showed a tweet from Onlyfans. "@Amber The time is now," read the image. Another viral image showed a strip club in Las Vegas allegedly offering Heard a job. "Amber we Heard that you need to earn $10,000,000! Audition Today!" read the image.

"I reckon Amber Heard will resort to only fans now that she's embarrassed the crap out of herself because surely she won't get any Hollywood rolls after this," read a tweet.

"@realamberheard if you can't afford to pay Johnny you can always shit on beds for onlyfans #amberturd," wrote a user.

If @realamberheard is truly broke onlyfans is your only employment option to pay JD and the millions owed to charity! Imagine an only fans for charity!! you took a man's career and life.. karma is a hard but it's only fair!" opined another user.