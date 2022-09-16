Prince Harry Will Now Be Allowed to Wear His Military Uniform at Queen Elizabeth II's Vigil after Initially Denied

Prince Harry will be wearing his military uniform on Saturday when he takes part in a special vigil for Queen Elizabeth II by her eight grandchildren. The Duke of Sussex was seen wearing a morning suit at Wednesday's ceremonial procession after having lost his military titles following Megxit.

It is not known what prompted his father King Charles III to allow him to wear his military uniform but the decision has been cheered by several royal experts. According to reports, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex will participate in a special 15-minute vigil at Westminster Hall with the Queen's other six grandchildren.

Especial Permission

According to reports, Prince Harry, an Afghan war veteran, has been granted special permission by King Charles III to wear his military uniform for the 15-minute period of reflection at Westminster Hall, where the Queen lies in state.

The King made the decision as a show of respect for the late Queen and wasn't a U-turn from his earlier decision.

A source told Page Six that Harry, who had previously been informed he could not wear the military outfit, did not ask for the modification. "He was simply prepared to wear whatever his grandmother made plans for. He's focused on honoring her and that's it. If they'd like him in uniform, I have no reason to think that he won't oblige," our source says.

A source told The Daily Mirror, who first reported the news on Thursday, that it was a "ludicrous situation" in the first place.

"The Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans," a source told the newspaper. "It is important that the Queen's grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together."

Saturday's vigil is a gesture reminiscent of the Vigil of the Princes. It is believed that the eight grandchildren would stand silently by the Queen's casket as a mark of respect.

Unexpected Decision

While the grandchildren will attend the vigil on Saturday, the Queen's children Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward will hold another vigil at Westminster Hall on Friday. Prince Harry has been unable to wear a military uniform until now because of his decision to withdraw from front-line royal responsibilities.

The decision to allow Harry to wear a military uniform comes after Prince Andrew, who lost his titles as a result of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, was permitted to wear his navy uniform on Friday's vigil.

Harry, who completed two deployments in Afghanistan, had his military rank as Captain General of the Royal Marines removed nearly three years ago. The poignant vigil around the Queen's casket on Saturday night will include the Duke of Sussex and his seven relatives.

It is understood that they would stand in silence in a setting meant to resemble the Vigil of the Princes. Earlier this week, the King, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward stood guard at Edinburgh's St. Giles' Cathedral.

On Saturday, Harry will be joined by Prince William, a former RAF pilot, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn.