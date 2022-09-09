Ever since the news of the passing away of the much-loved Queen Elizabeth broke out, moments of the late monarch's life are being remembered and celebrated across the UK . In September 2015, she replaced Queen Victoria as UK's longest-serving monarch. Queen Elizabeth was the second-longest serving monarch of all time worldwide after France's Louis XIV.

King Charles III paid tribute to his "beloved" mother Queen Elizabeth II after she died "peacefully" at the age of 96. He said her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. The 73-year-old, in his first statement as monarch, said his family mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother.

King Charles to Address the Nation

On Friday, the new King will address the nation for the first time as the monarch. Before that he will hold an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace. The King's televised address to the nation will happen after the Parliament gathers at noon for MPs to pay respect to the Queen and the prime minister and the ministers attend a remembrance service at St Paul's Cathedral.

Where and How to Watch King Charles Speech

For those interested in coverage of happenings from Britain, especially for those in the United States, Australia and New Zealand, here's how to tune to a few British news networks.

The British Broadcasting Corporation â€“ BBC News is live streaming all-day coverage of the queen on its website. It is providing live footage of the gates of Balmoral, Scotland. One can also sign up for a free BBC iPlayer account to watch there as well. Or just go to www.bbc.com/news.

Sky News is streaming the coverage and it can be watched on its Twitter and YouTube account. Live streaming is available on news.sky.com.

Its also available on PeacockTV and YouTube. For those wanting perspectives from outside the UK, RTE Ireland's National Public Service Media's web player is ideal. There is also itv.com/news.

Watch Coronation in Australia and New Zealand

The coronation will be broadcast on television via the BBC. It will also be picked up by several media outlets in Australia, including ABC, Channel Nine and Channel Seven. Viewers in New Zealand can catch the coronation on TVNZ.

For US Viewers

Royal enthusiasts in the United States can watch the coronation live on CBS News, FoxNews, and NBC News. Short clips can updates can also be accessed on the media outlet's Twitter and YouTube accounts.

Viewers can watch the coronation ceremony live with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby conducting the ceremony and King Charles III will take the coronation oath. This will be the third live broadcast and will be beamed around the world.

The Queen is survived by her children King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. Prince William and Prince Harry are among her eight grandchildren.