Prince Harry Snubbed Dinner With Charles and Prince William at Balmoral after Meghan Was Banned from Joining Other Royals on Day the Queen Died

Prince Harry was furious and snubbed dinner with King Charles III and his brother William, Prince of Wales, at Balmoral after the new monarch banned Meghan Markle from joining the grieving Royal family on the day Queen Elizabeth III died, according to reports. Harry was furious after Charles phoned to say that Meghan's presence was "not appropriate".

The Duke of Sussex had reportedly wanted his wife Meghan to join him on September 8 as the other Royals raced to the Scottish estate to say their final goodbyes to the dying Queen. However, a palace source has claimed that the report is not correct and that Charles and William were not at Balmoral for dinner at all.

Last and Furious

Harry was one of the last Royals to reach Balmoral on the day the Queen died and couldn't say his final goodbye to her. He was already fuming at that time for not being allowed to bring Meghan to Balmoral Castle.

According to a report in The Sun, the new King of Britain called his youngest son Harry and informed him it was "not appropriate" for the former Suits actress to be there. Harry tried to persuade his father in the ensuing row but ended up missing an RAF flight to Scotland with brother William and uncles Andrew and Edward.

He was also asked to make his own travel arrangements, and at 6.35 p.m., just minutes after the Queen's death was made public, he finally arrived at Aberdeen without Meghan. He had already been fuming after Meghan was banned by King Charles and refused to have dinner that evening with Charles, William and Queen Consort Camilla, according to the newspaper.

Instead, according to The Sun, he dined with the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex before departing early the following morning.

A source quoted by The Sun said: "Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight.

"Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him whenever he is in the country. But Harry was so furious that he refused to eat with his father and brother.

"It was a massive snub. And he got out of Balmoral at the earliest opportunity to catch the first commercial flight back to London."

The following morning at 8 am, Harry was observed being driven to a British Airways aircraft that took off at 9:45 am for Heathrow. He was the last to reach and the first to fly out of Scotland.

The two met up again at Windsor's Frogmore Cottage.

Despite the dinner rejection, William requested Harry and Meghan to walk with him and Kate on September 10 to visit flowers at Windsor Castle the next day.

Contradictory Claims

A couple of days later, Charles III also permitted Harry to don a uniform while participating in a vigil in Westminster Hall with the Queen's other seven grandsons. Harry and Meg flew home to California on Tuesday â€” 24 hours after the family laid the Queen to rest.

However, amid all these claims, a Page Six report claimed that the allegations are not true. According to Page Six, a palace source has claimed that King Charles and Prince William had already left for the Queen's residence on the estate by the time Harry arrived at Balmoral Castle on September 8.

They were not having dinner at Balmoral at all, the source claimed to the outlet.

Despite the fact that there was no dinner snub, Harry and Meghan, who infamously quit royal duties in 2020, had a number of difficulties during their time paying tribute to Elizabeth in the UK.

Along with tense interactions with William and his wife, Kate Middleton, the two were invited to a state reception for world leaders and foreign leaders last Friday and then uninvited from it.

Interestingly, Harry and Meghan learnt about the "disinvite" only after reading about it in the news. Harry, who spent ten years in the military, was initially prohibited from attending the Queen's funeral in uniform. He and Meghan avoided William and Kate, both of whom are 40, at the funeral.

Harry was eventually given permission by Charles to use the uniform for the vigil. When Harry left the royal family to take a job, his military titles were taken away.