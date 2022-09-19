Heartbreaking Moment Princess Charlotte Cries as Kate Middleton Comforts Her, While Prince George Is Consoled by Sophie Countess of Wessex [WATCH]

Future King Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte were inconsolable as they broke down at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. In a heartbreaking scene, the seven-year-old Charlotte was burst into tears and was seen wiping her eyes as she said a final goodbye to her 'Gan Gan' along with other royals. King Charles too was seen wiping his eye.

The seven-year-old Charlotte was seen being comforted by mum Kate Middleton after saying goodbye to her beloved great-grandmother. Meanwhile, Sophie Wessex was seen comforting Prince George during the Queen's funeral. As George observed today's proceedings, the Countess of Wessex, 57, was seen placing a hand on his shoulder.

Charlotte Inconsolable

Princess Charlotte became emotional as the Queen's coffin was moved from the Gun Carriage to a hearse. Together with her 9-year-old brother Prince George, Charlotte attended the funeral of her adored great-grandmother. Prince Louis, 4, did not attend the service due of his young age.

They accompanied their father, Prince William, as they entered the church and followed their parents as they proceeded down the aisle.

Charlotte was wearing a black dress and a diamond horseshoe brooch during the service, and the children were solemn and perfectly behaved. According to People, the only child, the Princess of Wales, enjoys horses much like the Queen, and the brooch she was wearing was supposedly a gift from the Queen.

Throughout the lengthy ceremony in Westminster Hall, Charlotte had heroically maintained her incredible composure. And she was only seen crying when the Queen's coffin was lowered into the hearse at Wellington Arch.

Fans were left devastated by the scene. "Is Princess Charlotte crying? Stop!" wrote one Twitter user.

"I didn't think I would cry & then heard the pipes start & then saw Princess Charlotte crying as the coffin drew up at the end as it went from the Gun Carriage to the Car," wrote another.

Emotional Scenes

Prince George, Charlotte's nine-year-old older brother, was also consoled when he appeared upset during the funeral service. George was seen rubbing his eye and the Princess of Wales put a comforting hand on his leg.

Prior to that, George went to the funeral of the Queen alongside his family and walked in front of his sister Charlotte, during the procession to Westminster Abbey. The Countess of Wessex was spotted putting a hand on George's shoulder as the youngster watched over proceedings today.

Prince Edward's wife, who had an exceptionally close relationship with her mother-in-law, opted for a traditional mourning dress as she entered Westminster Abbey.

Later Kate Middleton came and stood by his side. Prince George was seated between his parents, while Charlotte, who was sitting close to Kate, watched.

When the two kids and their parents entered Westminster Abbey together, there were also poignant scenes.

George and Charlotte were not expected to attend the Queen's funeral but it is believed the new Prince and Princess of Wales thought it was crucial for them to be there. As George stood between his parents, he was seen singing The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, Is Ended.

While the mourners sang The Lord's My Shepherd, Charlotte could be seen peering out from behind the brim of her hat.

George read the order of service during the sermon by the Archbishop of Canterbury, and sister Charlotte could be heard whispering to her mother.

The kids could be spotted at one time standing near to their aunt Meghan Markle.

As the nation of Britain grieved the passing of its longest-reigning monarch and the royal family said goodbye to a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, the Queen made her final and saddest journey from Westminster Hall.

Prince George was dressed in a navy blue suit with a black tie, and Princess Charlotte donned a black mourning coat with a velour collar and a matching wide-brimmed hat.

George and Charlotte will reappear in Windsor for a second, more intimate service in St. George's Chapel for those who personally knew or served the Queen. Later this evening, in a private ceremony, the monarch will be laid to rest with her parents, sister, mother, and her beloved husband of 73 years, The Duke of Edinburgh.