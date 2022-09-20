Touching Moment Meghan Markle Is Seen Crying as She Is Overcome With Emotion at Queen's Funeral [WATCH]

Meghan Markle struggled to hold her emotions at the Queen funeral as she was seen wiping away a tear from under her left eye as the Queen's coffin was loaded onto the Royal Hearse in London. Meghan chose a classic all-black ensemble with a wide-brimmed hat, mirroring her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.



She also donned a pair of simple diamond and pearl earrings that the late monarch had given her back in 2018. However, Meghan struggled to stay composed as she began to openly cry at the somber moment â€“ the last time the Queen will ever be in the capital of the UK again.

Unable to Control Her Grief

As she stood next to Camilla, the Queen Consort, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the Duchess of Sussex dabbed her face during the poignant moment. The former "Suits" star looked somber, with her made-up smoky eyes cast down, and used her gloved hand to wipe a tear from her cheek.

However, she looked left out alongside the other royals. This came as her husband Prince Harry was not allowed to wear his military uniform for the Queen's funeral. Harry was seen in a morning suit and was not allowed to salute the Queen's coffin as he is no longer a working Royal.

Earlier, Meghan, 41, walked into the abbey in a somber procession led by the Queen's casket. She was joined by Kate, the two eldest Cambridge children, along with Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

The duchess witnessed Elizabeth II's coffin be placed on the altar before the service while standing momentarily by Kate, George, and Charlotte. She and Harry then took seats next to Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in the second row.

However, the Sussexes looked left out every moment and were also denied a seat in the front row. Meghan sat with Prince Harry, in the second row behind King Charles III and other senior royals during the funeral service on Monday morning, while William and Kate along with their children sat in the front row on the opposite side of the aisle.

Alongside Charles and Camilla in the front row were the Prince and Princess of Wales with George and Charlotte, Peter Phillips, Zara and Mike Tindall, the Princess Royal and her husband Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

United in Grief

Meghana and Harry tried to adjust to what they had been permitted by the Palace. They looked made for each other throughout the funeral. The Sussexes appeared to hold hands and comfort one another as they left the abbey.

During the solemn service, which was attended by 2,000 heads of state and foreign dignitaries, including President Biden, who sat with wife Jill 14 rows back, Meghan could be heard joining in on the hymn singing.

Meghan and Harry reunited again at Wellington's Arch to witness the coffin being taken out of the 123-year-old gun carriage and loaded into the state hearse to start the final leg of its journey to St. George's Chapel after an hour-long procession down the Mall lined with flags and tens of thousands of spectators.

As she stood behind the King and Queen Consort Camilla, Meghan again had teary eyes.

The Princess of Wales later led Meghan and Harry into their stall at St. George's Chapel in Windsor while she, William, Kate, and Charlotte stood to the side.

Meghan and Harry, who live in California, have remained in the UK ever since the Queen died on September 8. When the news was broken, they just so happened to be in the country for the WellChild awards. Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months, who are thought to have stayed in California with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, were absent from the couple's lives.

The Duke of Sussex walked behind the Queen's coffin before the funeral, putting his differences with Prince William aside.