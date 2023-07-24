Prince Harry and Meghan Heading for Divorce? Speculations on Social Media

Speculations about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle heading for a divorce gained momentum on social media after reports of a rift between the couple surfaced along with claims of the duke staying in a hotel room away from the Duchess of Sussex.

The duo who got married in May 2018 share two children: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Couple Taking Time Apart After Spare?

According to Entertainment Tonight there were reports about Harry staying in a hotel room in order to get some space away from Meghan. In its report, RadarOnline claimed that the couple was "taking time apart". Speaking to the outlet, an insider alleged, "They're trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn't fit in Meghan's tacky Tinseltown world."

Denying any rift between the couple, Kati Nicholl, author of The New Royals, told ET that the couple were very much still in love with each other. "My experience with Harry and Meghan â€“ whenever I've been with them as a couple, who are very, very close â€“ [have] a sort of spark between them that always struck me as being very authentic."

"However, there have been rumors circulating in recent months that the fallout from Spare, which is pretty epic for Prince Harry who had Britain really turned against him, his home country; he's really not welcomed here," she said. "[The book has] left a bad taste in people's mouths. It's further alienated him from his friends and his family and I think, inevitably, that has put a strain on them."

Social Media Reacts

The rumors gathered a strong reaction from the social media users. While many came in defense of the couple, several others claimed it was inevitable.

"The Royal family owes Meghan nothing. She can ask for child support, based on Harry's income and split the equity in their home, just like any other divorce in America. Harry's Father's money has nothing to do with Harry," wrote a user.

"What a blind little ewe you are the quotes we're accurate it's just you hate to see truthful realities. I'm sad for you if you don't think Meghan (the witch) is anything but a gold digger whom conned Harry. She will divorce him within two years fu**ng witch arrest her 4 fraud!" read another tweet.

"People hunted Princess Diana to her death. Please leave Harry and Meghan alone. They are not living on tax payers' money anymore. Would you wish your marriage to end up in divorce? So why the hate?" wrote a user.