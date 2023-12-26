King Charles Speaks About Compassion, Peace Even as Harry, Meghan Continue to be Ignored During Christmas Speech

King Charles III presented his second Christmas message, emphasizing environmentalism and peace, on Monday. Speaking to the entire nation in a pre-recorded video, the monarch covered various topics, including his coronation, featuring different royal members in the footage. However, Prince Harry, Meghan, and Prince Andrew remained notably absent from the footage.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who left royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, have maintained a sizeable distance from the royal family. On the other hand, Prince Andrew has struggled to recover after his association with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein surfaced.

Christmas Message Featured Sustainable Décor on Replantable Live Tree

In the message, delivered from Buckingham Palace's Centre Room, the British Monarch spoke on care and compassion shown to others emphasizing that the responsibility extends to people of all faiths and none. "To care for this creation is a responsibility owned by people of all faiths and of none. We care for the earth for the sake of our children's children," he added.

In a personal commitment to sustainability, the nearby Christmas tree was adorned with eco-friendly decorations crafted from wood, dried oranges, pinecones, and paper. Notably, this live tree at the palace, a first of its kind, is scheduled for replanting after the holiday season.

King Charles also spoke of the message of Jesus' life in serving those less fortunate as he honored the "selfless army" that forms the "backbone of our society" helping others. "My heart has been warmed by countless examples of the imaginative ways in which people are caring for one another, going the extra mile to help those around them simply because they know it is the right thing to do," he said.

Harry, Meghan Remain Absent in Video Clips of Royal Family

The prerecorded message also featured key moments from King Charles preceding year, such as his participation in planting a tree during a visit to Kenya – marking his inaugural state visit as the reigning monarch alongside Queen Camilla to a Commonwealth nation.

The footage also included scenes from the coronation, during which he declared, "I come not to be served but to serve." Another segment featured his eldest son, Prince William, the heir to the throne, accompanied by his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, and their three children actively contributing to this mission. They were seen assisting in the reconstruction of a Scout hut during a day of service that followed the coronation. "Throughout the year, my family have witnessed how people of all ages are making a difference to their communities," he added.

Culminating his speech, the British monarch spoke about the "increasingly tragic" conflicts around the world stating that he he prays "that we can also do all in our power to protect each other".

"The words of Jesus seem more than ever relevant: 'Do to others as you would have them do to you'. Such values are universal. They remind us to imagine ourselves in the shoes of our neighbors, and to seek their good as we would our own," he said.