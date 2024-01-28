Prince Harry, Meghan Unhappy With 'Cheap Seats' at Bob Marley Movie Premiere, New Video Shows [WATCH]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love" in Jamaica earlier this week, where they chatted with anti-monarchist Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. However, despite the glitzy nature of the event, the couple's seating arrangements were reported to be less than VIP.

In a new video, Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, can be seen appearing surprised as ushers directed them to seats located at least three rows from the front during the event. The video clip suggests Harry is somewhat downcast as he takes his seat following his wife. In contrast, Meghan smiles as she navigates the cinema aisles, gracefully holding up her voluminous gown.

Harry and Meghan Taken Aback

After the video was shared on X, the Sussexes were mocked for their seating arrangements, with some referring to the seats as the "cheap seats."

"Life on the D-list," one pundit snarked after watching the awkward video.

"Never mind the seats. The floor looks very dirty in other videos... I would not look impressed by that either," another weighed in.

"OMG. Overdressed and sitting in cheap seats... Where was Jamaican PM sitting?" another ticked user wrote.

"Dressed to the nines, but made to sit among the regular folks... Should have worn a button down and jeans," a third sassily said.

Despite the less-than-ideal seating, the Sussexes still engaged with other notable figures on the red carpet.

They were photographed with various public figures, including politician Marlene Malahoo Forte and Brian Robbins, the president and chief executive of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon.

Awkward Moment

For the event, the Duchess chose to wear a black gown featuring a strappy black top that showcased her arms and shoulders, paired elegantly with a taffeta Carolina Herrera maxi skirt. She complemented the ensemble with her iconic 'J Box clutch' from Jimmy Choo, valued at $952, a staple accessory she has donned on multiple occasions.

Royal watchers, including the Royal Fashion Police on Instagram, speculated that Meghan adorned 18K Gold earrings from Jennifer Meyer Jewellery, priced at $3,250. Opting for an understated makeup look, she styled her hair in a simple bun.

On the other hand, Harry opted for a more casual look, donning a two-piece navy suit paired with a white shirt and no tie.

Meghan and Harry's attendance at the biopic premiere has stirred controversy, particularly because they posed with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet.

Holness has expressed that his country is 'moving on' from the British monarchy.

Notably, Harry's father, King Charles, serves as the head of state of Jamaica. The nation is currently in the process of severing ties with the British monarchy, following the lead of another former Caribbean possession, Barbados.