After announcing to the world on January 8 that the royal pair would no longer be functioning members of the Royal family, essentially handing in their resignation letter to the Queen herself and the subsequent media storm--it seems that the couple are planning to relocate to Hollywood in the United States of America with goals of 'financial independence' as per their statement.

The story after #Megxit

The couple as a part of their responsibilities will split time between the United Kingdom and North America with the explicit intention of generating independent revenue streams that only the married couple can use. The rumour mill of the news media has been working overtime concocting all types of harebrained predictions about the future of the couple, and now, it seems there might be an answer to the plans of the couple. With the blessing of Queen Elizabeth II on their side, the sky is the limit for the couple and according to reports they are heading to Hollywood to start their financial ventures.

Markle, who worked as an actress between 2011 to 2017 playing the role of Rachel Zane on the American legal drama series 'Suits' is no stranger to Hollywood and the entertainment industry at large. However, if report is to be believed-- this time around the Duchess of Sussex and her husband will not be pursuing the TV-Entertainment route to make their millions-- they might adopt the route of other super famous celebrity couples like the Obamas or the actor George Clooney/Amal pairing where they made money through infotainment and charity projects.

They might model their careers after the Obamas or the Clooneys

The former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, inked a deal with Netflix to produce scripted and non-scripted content as it seems that network executives are scrambling to put together a similar deal for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. If reports are to be believed the couple might model their career after George Clooney and his wife Amal.

"The family that they see themselves more closely aligned to, even more than the Obamas, is the Clooneys," told Nick Bullen, co-founder of True Royalty.

"George is Hollywood royalty. Amal is legal and humanitarian royalty. And if you look at where they live, they don't have a base," he concluded adding his two cents to the matter. The Clooney's have multiple homes all over the world, which allows them to move around freely--much like the Sussexes having to split their time between London and Canada.

Last week, a video surfaced of Prince Harry having a conversation with Disney CEO Bob Iger at the premiere of "Lion King", last summer. The Duke of Sussex was seen telling Iger that his wife has experience in providing voice work as the Duchess was seen chatting up Jay-Z and Beyonce. With an abundance of streaming services on the rise, it's possible that pitches will begin to flow for the royal couple in the following months.