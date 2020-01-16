As announced by Netflix, the six season-long story arc of the titular character BoJack Horseman's journey is said to come to an end on January 31.

The show started airing in 2014, with Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F Tompkins and Will Arnett comprising of the primary cast that told the story of the anthropomorphic, alcoholic and self-destructive TV actor Horse BoJack will wrap up come to the end of January.

What does the new trailer tell us?

The trailer reacquaints us with the grey-haired BoJack, now a professor at Wesleyan University. The trailer also offers glimpses of BoJack's inner circle: Princess Carolyn appears to be managing life as a single working mother, Mr Peanutbutter is attempting to keep his marriage with Pickles afloat and Hollycock reaches to BoJack by the way of snail mail.

Alongside satirizing the entertainment industry and having topic humour, the show has been lauded for its realistic take on dealing with depression, trauma, addiction, self-destructive behaviour, racism, sexism, and the human experience. Nearing the release date for the second part of the final season of BoJack Horseman, Netflix shares the official trailer promoting the last eight episodes. In the clip we find BoJack reflecting on his turbulent past, as he is now a professor at Wesleyan.

Aaron Paul speaks out

The series created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg which has Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul serving as a member of the cast and executive producing the show will air the second part to the first half of season six that aired last year on October 25, 2019.

Aaron Paul who voiced his frustration at Netflix's decision to draw the series to a close through tweets, it seems was unable to persuade the powers-that-be at the streaming giant to let the series continue for further seasons. Paul was sadder than angry which was reflected in the tweet he made regarding the fate of the show last September.

BoJack's story comes to a close

Despite mixed to positive reviews upon its debut, critics were significantly more upbeat regarding the second half of season one, before universally acclaiming the subsequent seasons.

The latter portion of season six will seemingly centre on a reporter's investigation into Sarah Lynn's death, which occurred in the show's fourth season. It also appears that there could be more reckoning than the usual reconciliation for BoJack this time around.

BoJack Horseman features the voices of Will Arnett (Arrested Development) as the main character, Amy Sedaris (Stranger With Candy) as Princess Carolyn, Alison Brie (GLOW) as Diane Nguyen, Paul F Tompkins (Bob's Burgers) as Mr Peanutbutter and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) as an asexual icon Todd Chavez.