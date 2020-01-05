Rumours about George and Amal Clooney's marriage troubles have surfaced several times. A new report now claims that the actor's chronic back pain due to an injury on the set he suffered a few years ago is affecting their marriage.

George suffered a serious spinal injury on the set of the 2005 Syriana drama after a stunt went wrong. The actor's pain has subsided over time, but it went bad after his scooter accident in Italy in July 2018.

"The impact exacerbated the old injury and increased suffering," an alleged source for Globe magazine. "On some days, he can't even get up from a chair without roaring. The fear that he might be confined to a wheelchair during his golden years has grown to a nightmarish extent."

The alleged insider adds, "The agony and emotional despair have driven him into a downward spiral that has terribly impacted his marriage to Amal, and some of his friends fear they won't survive." The source continued, "Yours Relationship The alarm clock has been played over the past few years, and friends say George kept most of his $ 500 million assets in secret bank accounts so Amal won't get it in the event of a divorce. "

"She has grown tired of his stupid humor, which she thinks is immature, and scolds him for celebrating too much with Rande Gerber and his cronies... You have recently lived a separate life. Now he is threatened by backache and headache, to leave a cripple and to overthrow their marriage," the source added.

However, these claims are completely untrue.

This is not the first time marriage trouble rumours have surfaced, but George and Amal are going strong and the two are not headed for a split.