Barack Obama was spotted enjoying his time in Hawaii with his wife Michelle Obama last week. The formr president was spotted paddleboarding as he continued his vacation.

Obama went shirtless and wore a pair of dark-colored board shorts while he balanced himself on the water, People reported. Later, Obama and his wife Michelle enjoyed a night out at local restaurant Ya-Ya's Chophouse and Seafood.

"Our chophouse just got a whole lot more presidential," the restaurant wroteon Instagram Friday alongside a smiling group photo. "Last night, we were incredibly honored to welcome @barackobama and his family into our restaurant where he dined on Chef Bo's famous dishes! Mr. President, you will ALWAYS have a seat at our table. #ComeBackSoon"

Guests at the dinner also included Obama's sister Maya Soetoro-Ng and her family, but did not include the former president's daughters Malia and Sasha, who are no longer in Hawaii, Hawaii News Now reported. Barack and Michelle were recently named the Most Admired Man and Woman of 2019.

The vacation came months after false rumours surfaced about Michelle and Barack Obama's divorce. The couple has been surrounded by several false rumours about troubles. Globe published a report last month claiming that Barack and Michelle are allegedly getting a $150 million divorce.

An unnamed and unreliable source claimed that Barack was fighting with his wife's for her "snooty Hollywood lifestyle." The report also said that Michelle was upset about her husband's refusal to get a "real job" after leaving the White House.

"When Barack hurled his ring at Michelle, that was the end. Word is, they're both consulting high-powered divorce attorneys. They're not even speaking to each other at this point. They have their 'people' communicating for them," the source claimed. However, none of these claims were true.