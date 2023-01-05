Prince Harry, in his latest memoir Spare, has made shocking revelations including that his brother Prince William physically attacked him in a row about his marriage to Meghan Markle.

This incident happened in 2019 at his London home. Harry claims the physical confrontation left him with a visible injury to his back after the Prince of Wales grabbed him by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him to the floor.

Spare which will be published worldwide next week will surely brew a storm, a serious furore for the British royal family. The altercation between the two princes forms a startling passage.

Insults and Physical Assault

Harry says William called the former American actress "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive". He added that these words created the parroting of the press narrative about his wife.

The Duke of Sussex writes that William wanted to talk about the whole rolling catastrophe of their relationship and struggles with the press. "But when William arrived at Nottingham Cottage where Harry was then living, in the grounds of Kensington Palace and known as "Nott Cott", he was piping hot."

Harry told his brother that he was repeating the press narrative and that he expected better. But William, as Harry put, was not being rational. This led to the two of them to shout over each other. Harry accused the Duke of Cambridge of acting like an heir, unable to understand why his younger brother was not content to be a spare. After insults were exchanged, William argued that he was just trying to help.

But Harry said "Are you serious? Help me? Sorry â€“ is that what you call this? Helping me?" However, his words angered William more and he swore at Harry. Harry said he was scared and went to the kitchen where his brother followed him. He gave him a glass of water and said, "Willy, I can't speak to you when you're like this."

The extract in the book says "He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Refused to Hit William

Harry claims that William urged him to hit back but he refused. He said William looked regretful and apologized.

Harry writes that when his brother was leaving, he turned and called back "You don't need to tell Meg about this."

"You mean that you attacked me?" Harry asked "I didn't attack you, Harold," William replied.

Harry adds that he didn't immediately tell his wife but called his therapist. He told Meghan about the incident when she noticed the scrapes and bruises on his back. "She wasn't that surprised and wasn't all that angry," he said. "She was terribly sad."